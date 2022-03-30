Housing costs continue to rise in the city of Anacortes and across Skagit County, and fewer homes are being put up for sale.
The result is that homeownership is moving farther out of reach for many, and the cost of living is getting higher for virtually everyone.
Rising prices
As of this February, the median closed sale price of homes and condos in the Anacortes listing region was $652,000 compared to $619,350 a year ago, which was a dip from the previous month, but still significantly higher than most of the county, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. That’s a trend that has only increased with the close of 2021, which saw large price increases over the prior year.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Skagit County housing affordability index reported that only 14 homes listed for sale in Skagit County were affordable to first-time buyers.
Comparing 2021 to 2020, median residential home closed sale prices in Skagit County increased 18.2%, according to Northwest MLS reports.
In that same period, Skagit County closed sales of residential homes dropped 7.5%. And the pressure is even higher in Anacortes.
“It’s becoming increasingly … unaffordable here in Anacortes, specifically very difficult for first-time homebuyers or entry-level homebuyers,” said Nate Scott, co-owner of four Windermere Real Estate offices and who runs Windermere’s Anacortes office. “There’s almost nothing here for them. They’re being priced out of the market.”
Tight inventory
Comparing 2021 to 2020, there was less than a month’s worth of inventory in Skagit County in 2021, a nearly 35% decrease from 2020.
That has continued into 2022. January had only 24 new house or condo listings, and February had just 31. Both were lower than the listings of the prior year. March figures will be available in April, but the tight market trend of recent years has not really changed.
“Houses with bad siding, bad roofs and bad neighborhoods are going because there’s such a lack of inventory,” said Kristine Stultz, a real estate agent in Anacortes.
Pre-pandemic inventory levels were already low, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to further decreased inventory, Stultz said.
“The number of transactions that are available out there in the market are down, so agents are scrambling to get their piece of the pie, so to speak,” Scott said. “It’s a difficult time to be a real estate agent.”
A sellers' market
It’s been a sellers' market for quite a while, and Stultz advised prospective homebuyers to work with agents and inspectors who have their best interests at heart, she said.
“Sellers are super excited because they are feeling like they’re finally in the right situation (to) make some money on real estate,” Stultz said. “Buyers, I’m starting to feel there’s a lot of frustration because they’re competing against so many people. … They’re just almost ready to settle for something.”
Meanwhile, new construction has been on a steady and steep decline for years.
Demand vs. supply
According to the Census Bureau, 219 permits for new construction of single-family homes were issued in 2021 in Skagit County, down 27% from 2020 in which 300 permits were issued, down 50.2% from 2019 in which 436 permits were issued and down 60.6% from 2018 in which 542 permits were issued.
Rates of new construction haven’t kept up with demand and population growth, Scott said. There’s not a lot of development happening in Anacortes that isn’t custom builds for specific clients — not a lot of spec housing development where builders build before having a buyer.
The island community has a limited amount of land available for development, Stultz said.
“When land specs cost about $200,000 for just dirt, I don’t know how it’s ever affordable,” said Kelli Lang, a real estate agent in Anacortes.
Stultz said the only way for housing to become more affordable here is for inventory levels to increase, turning the market into a buyer’s market.
“New construction has got to step up and fill the supply and demand gap,” Scott said. “Honestly, regulations by city, county and state need to be relaxed for those developers to be able to go out and bring the product to market. Washington state is heavy in regulation, and that makes things more expensive and more difficult and take longer.”
Other problems
In addition to the scarcity of developable land, supply chain delays have made an impact, said Kristopher Yaun, owner of Keystone Building Services in Anacortes.
“Garage doors were something that we could get in a month’s time; now I order them like nine months ahead of time,” Yaun said.
The material and supply chain issues have led to “scheduling nightmares,” according to Yaun. When suppliers continuously move delivery dates, it affects subcontractors’ timelines to do their jobs.
“You don’t know when you’re going to get your materials … so when (materials are) scheduled for a certain date and you lose your electrician, then obviously the drywaller’s not gonna wait. They’re gonna move on to another job,” Yaun said.
The result is an increase in the time it takes to complete individual projects, he said.
“I have (just) as many projects going on at one time, but where I would be able to build a home in nine to 12 months, it’s taking me 12 to 16 months,” Yaun said.
It also affects the building costs.
Meanwhile, the rental market is also low on inventory, with fewer people moving out of available rental properties because finding somewhere else to go isn’t easy, said Peggy Curtin, owner of Anacortes Property Management.
“I’ve had less inventory for about the last two years,” she said. “People just haven’t been moving.”
Pandemic fallout
The market was slow even before the arrival of COVID-19, but the fallout from that complicated things further.
“The very little turnover that we had in the housing market pre-pandemic pretty much froze during the pandemic because people just didn’t move (and) weren’t evicted,” said Dustin Johnson, executive director of the Anacortes Family Center.
The lack of turnover has also resulted in longer stays at the Anacortes Family Center’s shelter for families trying to find housing, therefore resulting in fewer families served, he said.
“The number of families served went down by about 10 families last year because the average stay for a family went up by about 10 days,” Johnson said. “So we’ve held on to families on an average of 70 days, whereas in years prior, it’s been an average of 60 days, which is the equivalent of one group and we have groups of nine units – nine apartments. That’s like one cycle of families because you’ve held on to those families for longer.”
Meanwhile, the Anacortes Family Center still has a large number of families on its waitlist for shelter, Johnson said.
“It’s not that our families don’t have the capacity to move on in terms of income, … we’re able to get them into jobs, and we’re able to get their savings to a good level within a short amount of time, meaning they have the money to move into an apartment, but there’s just not an apartment for them to move into,” Johnson said.
To address this, the Anacortes Family Center is managing a grant program that provides a first and last deposit to every family that successfully graduates from the shelter in hopes of making applications from Family Center tenants more attractive to landlords, Johnson said.
The Anacortes Family Center is also building an affordable housing project, a 21-apartment complex on 26th Street for families making under 50% of the Area Median Income, to add to the rental market, Johnson said.
In December 2019, the center opened the Launch Apartments, a 20-apartment affordable housing complex. The new building will be attached to the northern border of Launch Apartments, Johnson said.
Government action
The City of Anacortes has also adopted a new comprehensive plan and development regulations that allow for increased residential density and more variation in housing types, said Don Measamer, director of planning, community and economic development. The city is also working on a housing action plan, which once adopted, could lay out other steps to encourage housing construction in Anacortes.
“We all realize that there’s a limited supply of land in town, and that’s why the comprehensive plan and development regulations adopt smaller lot sizes and variable housing types to fit in on smaller lots,” he said.
Variable housing types include residence townhomes, multifamily accessory dwelling units, cottages and more, Measamer said.
“Hopefully (the housing variety) appeals to a variety of incomes, and hopefully it will provide for some affordable housing, but we don’t know that,” Measamer said.
With 34,883 current owner households in Skagit County, Windermere Economics’ 2020 to 2025 projections show 5.3% growth over the five-year period, with 1,837 additional owner households to be formed.
Scott, Stultz and Lang said they don’t see relief in the near future for more affordable housing.
“I think it’s going to be a very tough problem to solve, and I don’t see it being solved even in the mid- to long-term,” Scott said. “I think … we’ve got to hit a level of pain that causes government to act before it’s really solved.”
