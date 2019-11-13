Home prices dip in
October, year-to-date
Home sales in Anacortes remained steady, but closing prices dipped slightly compared to 2018, according to the latest data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
The year-to-date median closing price was $483,925, down slightly from $486,000 the same period last year. The median closing price in October was $532,530, down from $544,450.
Sales on 386 homes closed from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, according to the Northwest MLS. That’s up from 377 during the same period in 2018. Sales closed on 41 homes in October, up from 30 in October 2018.
Sales were pending on 45 homes at the end of October, compared to 43 at month’s end a year earlier.
State of the Port,
roundtable Thursday
Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra gives his annual State of the Port address on Thursday at Swinomish Casino and Lodge.
The address is a highlight of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. The event is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. RSVP and pay online or in the chamber office to receive the $18 luncheon rate. Cost at the door is $20.
The port hosts a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. that day at Seafarers’ Memorial Park. The topic: North and West Basin Redevelopment. A community roundtable discussion will follow from 7-8:30 p.m. at Seafarers.
The Port of Anacortes owns Cap Sante Marina, Anacortes Airport, the Marine Terminal, the O Avenue Laydown Area, a heavy manufacturing site on March Point, and numerous commercial properties. The port’s proposed 2020 budget forecasts $17.8 million in operating revenues and $15.1 million in operating expenses.
Childcare costs topic
of chamber discussion
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce presents a community discussion, “Mounting Costs of Childcare in the Workplace,” noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon.
Property tax relief expanded
for senior, disabled citizens
Senior citizens and individuals with disabilities will have an easier time qualifying for property tax relief starting with their 2020 tax bill: ESSB 5160 changes the qualifying income thresholds for the property tax exemption and deferral programs.
The income limit for property tax exemption, previously $40,000, changes to the greater of $40,000 or 65% of the county’s median household income.
Disabled veterans can now qualify for exemption if they have a combined service-connected evaluation of 80% or higher, or if they are compensated at 100% regardless of the combined service-connected evaluation.
The income limit for property tax deferral, previously at $45,000, changes to the greater of $45,000 or 75% of the county’s median household income.
The new income thresholds for each county are available at dor.wa.gov/incomethresholds.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.