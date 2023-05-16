Island Health is moving forward with plans to relocate its helipad to the roof of the hospital, implement safety measures, make the patient experience a little easier and expand its current parking.
The project, which will cost roughly $4.5 million, is expected later this year.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a budget adjustment last week for some extra funding for the project. Originally, it approved $4.2 million, but some changes have popped up, according to hospital CFO Julie Norton Stewart.
Funding is coming from several sources, including $2.5 million from a federal government grant and $1.5 million from the Island Hospital Foundation.
Stewart talked to the commissioners Wednesday about the increase, which came after the need for some more safety features. Project engineers asked for some necessary upgrades, she said.
The first is lights under the helipad to illuminate its edges and the second is a step-off platform, as a step between the helipad platform and the roof (which is 4 feet lower).
As part of this project, hospital leadership is also calling for the installation of a parking pad for the PET (positron emission tomography) scanner. Currently, this scanner is on the south side of the hospital. Moving it to the north side makes more sense, helps with ease of patient flow, puts the scanner closer to the diagnostic imaging department and opens up parking near the emergency room, Stewart said.
According to the hospital website, "PET studies have the ability to detect metabolic changes caused by diseases, such as cancer. PET scans can be performed on the entire body and give your physician a wide range of information, enabling the best possible treatment plan. The PET scan requires a physician referral and has strict preparation guidelines."
The project will also reseal with the west end of the 24th Street parking lot after the helipad is moved out of its current location.
With these upgrades, the cost of the project went up, Stewart said. The hospital received four bids to complete work, all of which were over $4.6 million. Hospital staff looked at ways to save money and made trips to the project, like picking a different brand of elevator and switching from brick to metal for exterior areas and saved just over $124,000.
Still, the board had to approve an increase, she said.
Now that the board has approved the construction, crews are waiting for the arrival and installation of a new elevator before it moves forward with the helipad project. A schedule of that work is coming, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said in an email last week.
