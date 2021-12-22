Even as COVID-19 cases with the new omicron variant are popping up in Skagit County, total virus cases continued dropping this past week.
Skagit County Public Health reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Dec. 12 to Dec. 18.
It marked the fewest new cases for a seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period since Aug. 1-7, when 114 new cases were reported.
It was also the fourth consecutive week with fewer than 300 new cases, following a streak of 15 consecutive weeks with 300 or more.
Island Hospital, staff saw 30 new cases between Monday, Dec. 13, and Monday, Dec. 20.
As of Monday, Dec. 20, there were two positive COVID-19 patients admitted at Island Hospital, but the hospital saw no new deaths last week.
Also as of Monday, Skagit County has had 148 COVID-19 deaths and 785 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
The hospital is preparing for a predicted spike in the next week or two, related to omicron, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said.
The highly contagious omicron variant has been identified in three county residents, and it will continue to spread through the community, according to a news release from county Health Officer Howard Leibrand.
The three cases are not connected and represent only the tip of the iceberg, Leibrand said.
He estimates it already could represent 10% to 20% of the county’s active cases.
“Until we know more about omicron, every person should take steps to reduce their risk for contracting or spreading COVID-19,” he said.
Leibrand encouraged everyone to get vaccinated or get a booster dose if eligible. Masking, distancing, avoiding crowded indoor spaces and staying home when sick remain the other most effective tools at reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Early evidence shows the existing vaccines offer some protection against serious illness, he said.
“New variants are unfortunate but expected, especially when there are still large percentages of our population who are unvaccinated,” Leibrand said.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 63% of Skagit County residents are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the county is rolling out a new testing campaign.
The “Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge” will send out free, rapid COVID-19 test kits to residents of Skagit County. The self-administered tests can be ordered online.
“Children, adolescents, and adults who are not yet fully vaccinated or at high risk need more accessible tools to inform their choices. Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Jennifer Johnson, Skagit County Public Health Director, said in a press release. “Anyone can just swab the front of their nose and perform this test in the privacy of their home and have results within 10 minutes.”
The program is brought to the people of Skagit County through a partnership with the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community partners and the test manufacturer.
The testing challenge is in place for at least a month, or until all the tests are used.
To order a test kit for doorstep delivery, visit sayyescovidhometest.org.
For more information, call Skagit County Public Health at 360-416-1500.
