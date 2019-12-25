Island Hospital now owns all the buildings on its campus, thanks to a $10.3 million property purchase that closed Monday.
The hospital bought the building that houses the Sleep Wellness Center at 1110 22nd St. for $2.3 million and Island Medical Center Unit 101 at 1213 24th St. for $8 million.
The hospital is already using both buildings but until now was leasing them from their builders, hospital CFO Elise Cutter said. The owner was looking to sell, so the hospital bought the spaces.
Low interest rates on the $12 million loan the hospital took out to cover the cost of the buidings and associated expenses are low enough that the debt service payments will be lower than rent on the leased space, she said.
“This is a good financial move for the hospital,” she said.
The Sleep Wellness Center is a 4,000-square foot building built in 2008. It was previously owned by Challenge Developments III, LLC, and was built in partnership with the hospital for the use of the sleep center, its only applicant.
Part of the initial agreement was a first right of refusal for the hospital, Cutter said. So, when the owners came to the hospital and said they received a bona fide offer on the building, the hospital staff had to either purchase at that price or let someone else buy it, Cutter said.
Purchasing the building was always something the hospital wanted to do, so it went forward on the deal, also negotiating a price on the other space.
That space at the Island Medical Center is attached to the current hospital, and the hospital owns the lower level. But until now, it didn’t own the main level that houses Island Eye, Skidmore Pharmacy and Island Hospital clinics. That space was until Monday owned by Challenge Developments II, LLC, a different company than the one that owned the Sleep Wellness Center but one owned by the same people.
The total space at the Island Medical Center is 20,616 square feet, built in 1975 and remodeled in 2007.
In addition to lower monthly payments, purchasing both buildings gives the hospital flexibility and ownership, Cutter said.
