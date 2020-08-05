The biggest problems facing the people of Anacortes are essentially the same ones they faced three years ago, according to the Island Hospital Community Health Needs Assessment.
The hospital completes the assessment every three years to identify ways it can take on public health issues. The assessment is completed by a third-party vendor and takes into account feedback from many community groups.
The issues in 2016 were behavioral health, access to care and chronic conditions.
Behavioral health and access to care were listed again in the 2019 assessment. While other issues are still present, a group of stakeholders and hospital staff believes these are the biggest ones to focus on, CEO Charles Hall said at a July 8 meeting.
The hospital and its staff are working to make sure they are providing more resources and help with these issues, Hall said. Progress is being made but there is still work to be done.
The staff and community leaders working on these issues have a lot to be proud of, he said. Now, they have to focus on making even more progress over the next three years.
Behavioral health, for example, has award-winning programs in the Anacortes School District, Hall said. He has worked in health care throughout the country, and the offerings in Anacortes are some of the most robust he’s seen in a small-town setting.
The work is being done, but with the makeup of the city and its surrounding rural areas, it is almost impossible for the number of doctors and mental health professionals to completely meet the needs of the community, Hall said.
“I don’t think this issue will ever go away,” he said.
That doesn’t mean that the hospital isn’t working hard to make sure it continues to do the best it can, he said.
It continues to bring in new health care providers and looks at ways it can help provide services to those who need it. Next month, Dr. Shad Ali, a child psychologist, will start seeing patients several days a week at the hospital.
The hospital is also using telemedicine for behavioral health. The department was one of the first to hop onto telehealth in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and many doctors are still meeting with their patients in a remote setting.
Telemedicine is also helping with the other big issue facing the community — access to care. Because the hospital works with communities outside of Anacortes (such as those in the San Juan Islands), it is working on ways to connect with those who don’t live close to the hospital.
It is also always looking at physician recruitment and making sure it is offering the services it needs to and not duplicating what is already being offered, Hall said.
After the assessment, the hospital puts together an implementation strategy to tackle the issues, showing what it plans for the next three years and what it accomplished in the previous three.
Putting together a strategy for the coming years was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the hospital board of commissioners approved a plan at its July 8 meeting.
The hospital is increasing its services, but is also preparing for more COVID-19 cases, including another wave of cases that may cause the hospital to close down some services again.
“This is not something that will go away anytime soon,” Hall said at the July 8 meeting.
In the past three years, the hospital helped put mental health counselors in schools, brought on additional psychiatrists and started behavioral health programs, Hall said.
Now, the hospital plans to expand its Behavioral Health Integration Program, bring on more mental health professionals and hire a full-time child psychiatrist.
For access to care, it has recruited 18 new providers, realigned primary care providers to improve access and set up a call center.
It plans to keep recruiting providers, bring on more specialty clinics and bring on more telemedicine opportunities.
“As a result of this life-altering pandemic, Island Hospital is currently focused first and foremost on responding to COVID-19 in our community while simultaneously providing optimal care to as many people as possible for all other health issues,” the implementation plan states. “Although COVID-19 is likely to be our focus for the foreseeable future, we recognize that the issues identified in the community health needs assessment are still important to the community.”
For the full plan, visit www.islandhospital.org/publicdocuments.
