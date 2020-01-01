Island Hospital is handling its budget cycle a little differently this year to make sure the new chief executive officer is fully included.
The hospital board of commissioners normally approves the budget in November. With the recent hiring of CEO Charles Hall, the hospital pushed out its budget process to give him the chance to meet with directors and assist with planning the 2020 budget.
The hospital will approve that budget Jan. 29 at the same time it reviews the numbers for 2019.
That gives Hall time to meet with each department head and help set priorities, hospital CFO Elise Cutter said.
On Dec. 18, the commissioners heard an update about the 2019 budget, which took a positive turn toward the end of the year.
Numbers aren’t final, but they look good, Cutter said.
More people are visiting the hospital, and revenues are up, she said.
Outpatient revenues were $810,000 higher than planned in November.
Hospital staff also worked hard to contain expenses, Cutter said.
“They are the ones doing all the work,” she said.
At the end of November, expenses were under budget by 3.6% and about 7% lower than last year.
The numbers didn’t include the holiday season, Cutter said.
The hospital took a hit in early 2019 when snow caused some closures and caused multiple patient appointment cancellations. It took months to recover, Cutter said.
But recent months have trended the other way.
“In the last few months, we have turned from a negative operating margin to positive one,” she said. “We did that by controlling expenses and putting a focus on patient care.”
Overall, net revenues were about $105,000 more than budget numbers.
As of the end of November, the hospital had brought in $1.6 million more than it expected.
“This is what we want to see,” Cutter said.
The hospital is a nonprofit hospital, so any revenues that don’t cover operating costs (including staff salaries and benefits) to toward capital projects, she said.
“We reinvest in our organization,” Cutter said.
