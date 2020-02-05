By Briana Alzola
After ending 2019 with a surplus of almost $5 million, Island Hospital is looking to make more positive strides this year.
The hospital Board of Commissioners approved the 2020 budget last week, several months after it had its first look.
The nonprofit hospital is looking at taking revenues and reinvesting in the hospital’s infrastructure, equipment and staff, hospital CFO Elise Cutter said at the meeting. Hospital staff hopes to increase revenues by 7.4% and expects to add 42 staff members this year.
New hospital CEO Charles Hall arrived in early November, during budget season. So, the hospital turned in a preliminary budget to the governing officials who required it but gave Hall time to meet with hospital department heads and staff members before presenting the final budget.
That way, the budget reflects what Hall and the hospital staff want to see, Cutter said.
The final budget aims to have the hospital bring in roughly $105 million in total revenues next year, a 7.4% increase.
Part of that is putting in place doctors and surgeons who either joined the hospital at the end of last year or that are coming soon, Cutter said. New hires are filling long-vacant positions.
“I think this is realistic and doable,” Hall said. “Next year will build off the good work of this last year.”
The hospital will also spend an expected $104 million (a 6.6% increase from this year).
A large portion of that is from a 12% increase in wages and benefits. The number of full-time equivalent positions at the hospital are expected to go from 534 to 579.
Depreciation expenses will also go up next year, due to the two new buildings recently purchased by the hospital and the hospital’s new roof.
The hospital aims to make at least 3% more than it spends next year, Cutter said. The goal is break even without the money from the voter-approved tax levies, which can then go toward improvements.
“We want to make sure we are focused on facilities,” Cutter said.
Part of that is remaining rated at a four-star level while keeping costs as low as possible, she said. The hospital is also looking at ways to improve access to care, improve deficiencies and bring in new providers.
“We need to do things as efficiently as possible,” Cutter said.
No across-the-board price increases are planned, she said.
When it comes to expenses, department leaders will look hard at vacant positions and fill them as needed, Cutter said. Hospital staff should also look at making sure increased expenses mean increased revenue.
Hospital staff assumes that patient volume will stay relatively flat for acute care and ICU. It expects labor and delivery to increase by 27%, though, as Naval Air Station Whidbey Island decreases its services. Revenue for inpatient services is expected to go up almost 13%, mostly because of those deliveries.
In 2019, inpatient services brought in $6.7 million and spent $10.9 million. Next year, it is expected to bring in $7.5 million and spend $11.5 million. It’s still a loss, but less of a loss, which will affect the bottom line, Cutter said.
A change to the hospital budget this year comes in terms of capital expense. The net budget for capital improvements is set at roughly $4 million, but spending it depends on revenue. Capital projects include new beds for inpatient rooms, new defibrillators, endoscopes, ultrasound machines, new carpet and a new phone system.
The projects will be prioritized, and the money will be released quarterly, if the hospital makes all its targets financially, Cutter said.
