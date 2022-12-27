The Island Hospital Foundation is celebrating a new milestone as it ends the year.
Executive Director Janie Crane gave an update on the foundation's success this year to the Island Health board on Dec. 21.
The foundation brought in almost $3.2 million in donations during 2022. It's the first time the foundation has brought in more than $3 million in one year, Crane said.
"This represents the work of hundreds of people," she said.
About $1.6 million came in from the bequest of one family because of the great care they received at Island Health, Crane said.
"This is monumental and historic," Crane said about this year's collection of donations.
Even as fast as the money came in, it is already set to pay for something that is needed at the hospital, she said.
"Almost every penny has a place to go," Crane said.
Of the $3.17 million, about $2.4 million will go to the "greatest need," or what the hospital staff has asked for to keep it running at its best.
Another $436,000 came in from the raise the paddle portion of the foundation's annual Gala of Hope. It was earmarked specifically for use in the ICU.
Meanwhile new equipment and technology will receive almost $127,000, and $73,000 will go to the school mental health intervention program. Another $46,000 is set aside for the oncology patient relief fund.
Work has already begun to plan next year's Gala of Hope, the foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year. It will take place Saturday, April 29. This is the 20th anniversary of this event, Crane said.
