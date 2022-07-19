Island Health has recently seen a 30% increase in patients who have to wait in its emergency department before moving on to the next level of care, and it’s making an impact.
It isn’t just COVID-19 patients who are causing the increase, hospital officials said.
They attribute the rise to people putting off health care during the pandemic and having to deal with the problems now, which are often worse because they were delayed.
Island Health isn’t alone.
The influx of patients, coupled with staffing challenges, are causing hospitals across the state to face higher wait times and, in some cases, a lack of space.
Some larger hospitals are operating above capacity, hospital officials said.
Here, there is still plenty of room, and doctors are connected to ways to make sure all patients get top-quality care, hospital Chief Medical Officer Jason Hogge said. However, people visiting Island Health may see longer wait times than normal.
“Please don’t delay care,” he said. “We’re here to care for you when you need it.”
Meanwhile, Hogge and Island Health CEO Elise Cutter asked the community for patience as the health system faces challenges.
Island Health is working to fill its open positions and is actively recruiting new doctors. Several started recently or will start soon, Cutter said. Referral bonuses and sign-on bonuses are being offered as incentives to draw potential employees.
Hospital administrators are working on programs that would provide on-site classes and training for current employees who want to move up or be trained for more in-demand positions. It is also looking at ways to increase efficiency and make everything run more smoothly, Cutter said.
Still, it’s a struggle, like it is at every health care organization.
In addition to doctors, there is a massive shortage of other staff members, including housekeeping and administrative staff.
To help, Island Health is hiring contract labor to bring in additional temporary staff until permanent positions are filled.
Those shortages also add to longer wait times.
And because other hospitals in the region are having similar problems, it’s taking longer to move patients who need specialized care at larger facilities. That can mean longer hospital stays.
“When things get backed up, it clogs up the whole system and people stay in rooms longer,” Hogge said. “It can be scary and frustrating, but these patients are still getting care.”
He wanted to make sure that no one was afraid to come and get help at the hospital.
They may wait a little longer, but all care is still available, he said. As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, 29 of the hospital’s 43 beds were in use.
Island Health physicians are able to tap into virtual help for some patients who need something the hospital here doesn’t normally provide, Hogge said.
The hospital has access to a telestroke team and a connection to a teleICU to help connect with providers for critical care patients.
State hospital leaders are also looking to the state Legislature for help, Cutter said. Right now, there are barriers in place that are slowing down the release or movement of many patients. By working with state lawmakers, state hospital leaders hope to remove those barriers, Cutter said.
One way the community can help reduce wait times and ease pressure on hospital resources is by avoiding the emergency room unless it’s actually an emergency, Hogge said.
The Walk-In Clinic is a great option for those needs that are less urgent, hospital staff said. A second provider is joining the Walk-In Clinic a few days a week, which should help ease pressure there, Cutter said.
The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Emergency rooms are for serious illness or injuries, such as stroke, chest pain, severe abdominal pain, severe bleeding, sudden blurred vision, seizures, high fevers, coughing blood or vomiting blood. The Walk-In Clinic is best for earaches, sinus infection, migraines, eye infections, rashes and, in many cases, COVID-19.
