Anacortes community members want more access to health care and more help for those dealing with behavioral health issues, a community assessment shows.
Island Hospital recently completed its Community Health Needs Assessment, a process it undergoes every three years, to gauge community health and find out what services people are seeking.
Both priorities identified are in line with those of 2016 and 2013, hospital CEO Charles Hall said at a recent board meeting. The assessment came from stakeholder feedback, surveys and review of health data for Anacortes and surrounding areas.
The hospital has made great strides on both priorities, but is still looking at ways to better serve the community, Hall said.
“We still have some work to do,” he said. “This is an opportunity to improve.”
After the 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment, the hospital put in place an implementation strategy that led its work in all of the priorities identified that year, including behavioral health, access to care and chronic diseases.
Some of the programs are just being put in place now or were introduced in recent months, Hall said. Impacts of those programs and new hires will be felt in the coming years.
Behavioral health encompasses both mental health and substance abuse, which are both significant issues in this community, according to the assessment.
“Regarding mental health, community participants expressed concern regarding the rise in depressing incidences and suicide and the increasing demand for mental health care to match the rise of incidences,” according to the assessment report.
Since 2016, the hospital has placed more mental health counselors in the schools, started a Behavioral Health Integration Program that brings mental health care into family practice clinics, and recruited a second psychiatrist to work at the hospital, Hall said.
Using a grant obtained by the Island Hospital Foundation, it is planning to place a medical social worker in the Emergency Department seven days a week. The grant starts in 2020 and will run for five years.
For the access to care priority, community members are worried there are too few providers here. In 2019, Skagit County had 1,280 residents per primary care physician, an increase from 1,056 residents per physician in 2015.
Though the number of mental health providers are going up, some responders felt there were not enough providers to handle the need, especially those with mental health issues who are in jail.
“Community members expressed a need for additional inpatient and outpatient beds for acute mental health and substance abuse and mental health problems,” according to the assessment.
Also identified as needs are clinical access that offers counseling 24-hours-a-day, short-term housing for people to recover from substance abuse or mental health issues and more care opportunities for children, adolescents and geriatrics.
Island Hospital has been working on access to care as part of the implementation strategy, Hall said.
The hospital recruited 18 new providers in recent years, including seven family practice providers, general surgeons, a pediatrician and more. It also helped with recruitment to doctors to Island Eye Surgeons, Island Internal Medicine and Island Family Physicians. It expanded the Electronic Medical Record portal and developed a call center to help with those people calling into the clinics.
The entire Community Health Needs Assessment is posted online at www.islandhospital.org/publicdocuments. Hospital staff will use the document over the next few months as it works toward creating a plan for the coming years, Hall said.
