Cases of COVID-19 will likely surge in the coming weeks, and Island Hospital is preparing both for an influx of patients and an impact on its own financial health.
Current predictions via the Washington State Hospital Association show that cases could double by Friday, hospital CEO Charles Hall said.
As of Monday, the hospital had seen five positive COVID-19 cases, he said. Skagit County also recorded its first death this week.
Those numbers are going to keep climbing, Hall said.
“I truly believe this is going to be a long, drawn-out response for our region and for our hospital, not over weeks, but over months,” Hall said.
As a result, there will be a long-term impact on health care, Hall told the hospital Board of Commissioners at an emergency meeting Monday.
“This will change the face of medicine as we know it,” he said. “Who we were yesterday is not who we’re going to be tomorrow.”
Peak is not an end
The hospital association, WSHA, and the predictive model Hall created for Island Hospital, estimate cases will peak in May or June before it begins to drop.
But that will not be the end.
“We need to come down from the peak before we can relax our interventions,” Hall said.
The hospital is likely to keep the reduction of services going until late June or July at the earliest, he said.
As of Monday, the hospital had five people staying at the hospital who were under investigation for some combination of COVID-19 symptoms, Hall said. None had been confirmed as positive yet.
As cases climb and mandates are put in
place, like the one from Gov. Jay Inslee Monday night, Hall warns against removing limitations too soon because the virus will remain a threat.
A quick return to normal interactions could cause a resurgence of cases, as has been seen in Hong Kong in the past week.
The only thing to do now is to practice social distancing, shelter at home when possible and staying away from those who are sick, Hall said.
The hospital is screening at entrances and has reduced its elective procedures and appointments.
Finances
The hospital is looking at a loss of about $3.8 million in revenue per month during the reduction of services, CFO Elise Cutter said during the emergency board meeting.
“We were exceeding budget. Everything was looking great. Now we’re in a pandemic,” she said.
As the hospital reduces its services, it is losing roughly 50% of its revenue, but expenses are going up, Hall said.
Emergency services, which are increasingly costly, do not provide the same level of revenue that many elective services do. Also, a higher percentage of patients seeking emergency care will not have adequate insurance, and government reimbursement for Medicare and Medicaid does not always cover hard costs.
The hospital has about 100 days of cash on hand now and will need about 60 days of cash on hand after the peak to allow for recovery when closures are done, Cutter said.
“We want to make sure that we remain viable and are able to be there for our communities,” she said.
The hospital is cutting into its cash on hand like an average person would cut into their savings account if money was tight, Hall said. But the hospital also must consider how it will rebuild when the crisis is over. If too much is taken from that savings account, the hospital couldn’t recover many of its services later.
To protect its viability, the hospital will need to find $725,000 per month in reductions, divided between staffing and operational costs, Hall said.
Part of that comes from uncertainty as to both the length of the pandemic and what will come next, he said. Many staff members who aren’t working now at the hospital may already be looking for new jobs, he said.
There is no real way to know how much of the staff will come back when services return. Patients also may feel wary of coming back to the hospital soon after a pandemic like this, so it could take time to build back up to a full patient load, Hall said.
Staff is working with public officials such as U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, and with WSHA to secure government funding as a relief for growing costs and waning revenues.
Cutter said the hospital is working to help officials understand that even as the crisis subsides, expenses increase faster than revenue will return.
“This is not the time the federal government wants to see rural hospitals fail,” she said.
Board member Warren Tessler said that he knows some difficult decisions will be made.
“These actions are going to be taken to maintain our viability and our survival,” Tessler said.
Providing care
The hospital is working to make sure staff and patients are as safe as possible, Hall said. It implemented last week screening at all entrances, including checking temperatures, and severely restricted visitation hours.
It also is preparing to offer some telemedicine options in the coming weeks.
The hospital has done some in-car screening and also set up a new respiratory clinic at 2601 M Ave. to help screen, evaluate and treat respiratory symptoms. Soon, it hopes to add in a mobile screening station, where people can drive up as needed, hospital Interim COO Ann Raish said during Monday’s meeting.
The hospital is waiting on delivery of more tests before it set up the mobile unit to keep up with demand, she said. It is also looking into new versions of the test that may be faster and easier, she said.
Hall has said that the hospital has six ICU beds with possible expansion of six more.
Call ahead
A call center is also available to answer questions and concerns associated with COVID-19. The number is 360-293-3101 and is staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. That call center will help determine if people need to come in for a test.
“We can get them scheduled for an appointment at the respiratory clinic if needed,” she said.
The call center will also help answer people’s questions about possible exposure and symptoms, she said.
When arriving at the clinic, the first step is screening people in their cars, Hall said. The respiratory clinic is then there for treatment and additional screening if necessary.
The screening is done in the car or the clinic, and then the tests are placed inside of a special liquid and then sent to either LabCorp or the University of Washington, Hall said.
The emergency department is still available for all emergent health needs, Hall said. The new clinic on M Avenue is for those who are dealing specifically with respiratory problems.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.