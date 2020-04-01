Island Hospital is preparing for a surge of new COVID-19 patients as the numbers continue to grow, but some staff reductions will also occur, hospital CEO Charles Hall said.
The hospital will be rolling out a mobile testing tent soon, but testing is limited until more supplies are received. A lack of supplies means only patients showing fever, shortness of breath or a new cough are tested, Hall said.
As of Monday night, the hospital had received confirmation of 15 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 258 tests it had received back from the lab, almost 6%. Another 18 tests are pending, he said.
Of the 15 positive cases, 10 patients were tested in their cars and sent home to recover. Four were inpatients who were treated and discharged to recover at home, with a positive test coming in later. The last case was seen in the ER and sent home, Hall said.
As of Monday afternoon, Skagit County had seen 121 cases of the virus and three related deaths. None of the deaths came through Island Hospital, Hall said.
A new respiratory clinic set up by the hospital is seeing about 20 people a day, Hall said.
It includes all respiratory problems, not just COVID-19. The fear of the virus has brought a surge of patients seeking help, he said.
Meanwhile, to deal with the emergency cases, the hospital reduced many other health services. The result is the hospital expects to lose more than $3 million a month in revenue while this continues.
That means cuts, both to operational costs and to the staff, Hall said.
Roughly 20% of the staff at Island Hospital will be affected, Hall said.
Some will see a reduction in hours while others will see furloughs, Hall said.
“These are difficult times, and these are tough decisions,” he said.
Many staff members who work in departments of the hospital that have stopped or greatly reduced services have been transferred to work in other departments, including the respiratory clinic, the call center or at hospital entrances checking temperatures and symptoms at screening stations, Hall said.
Reductions in staff
and operational costs aim to save the hospital about $725,000 a month, which it needs to save in order to have money left over when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
That money will help the hospital restart services and get back to normal operations.
Hall said he hopes that staff who have been furloughed will return to work then.
“It is my sincerest hope that we can be reunited with our hospital and clinic family in the near future as this threat passes,” he said.
The hospital, meanwhile, is focusing on setting up telehealth opportunities.
Telehealth for primary care and psychiatric care is being rolled out over the next few weeks, Hall said.
The community has been offering a tremendous amount of support for the workers at the hospital, Hall said.
Roozengarde sent over baskets of tulips for the staff, and people have dropped off donations and gift cards for workers.
“What an awesome outpouring of love the community has shown to our health care team,” he said.
