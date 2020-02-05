An epidemic of a deadly new coronavirus was reported in China in December, and a recent case in Washington has health officials on watch.
The novel coronavirus has been confirmed in 27 countries and has killed more than 200 in China and infected thousands.
The only case so far in Washington is by a patient in Everett who had recently traveled to Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. Another 21 people have been tested in this state. Of those, 16 tests came back negative and five are pending results.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 11 people in the United States had been documented with the virus as of Monday. States with confirmed cases are Washington, California, Arizona, Missouri and Massachusetts.
“Reported cases have ranged from mild illness (similar to a common cold) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization,” according to the Washington Department of Health.
U.S. data is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html.
“While the current situation poses a public health threat, we have no evidence the virus is spreading in Washington so the risk to the general public is low,” according to a statement on the Department of Health website.
Island Hospital spokesman Dennis Richards said the hospital is partnering with Skagit Public Health and is prepared to care for patients. He noted the bigger threat at this point is influenza (flu), which is hitting the area hard this year and can be especially dangerous for seniors, young children and those with other illness.
Symptoms of influenza include runny nose, fever, headache, fatigue, sore throat and cough.
According to Richards’ statement, the best way to prevent influenza is by getting a flu shot, washing hands frequently and being careful around those with symptoms.
He also stressed that anyone who thinks they are sick should call ahead to their doctor’s office or emergency department before visiting.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.