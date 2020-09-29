ANACORTES — A fire at a home on Campbell Lake Road on south Fidalgo Island has disrupted traffic in the area Tuesday afternoon, and multiple fire departments are on the scene.
Witness reports indicate a large house was burning around 3:30 p.m., and it was fully involved. The road was closed to traffic while firefighters battled the blaze.
Mount Erie Fire Chief Mike Noyes was on his way to the fire and was receiving updates from crews on the scene. He said about 10 fire departments came to help. There is no fire hydrant nearby, so water is being brought in, he said.
"You can't do it alone, so you call your friends," Noyes said.
Vince Streano, who was nearby, said he saw a large plume of smoke and went to see what was happening.
"They had to do a tanker relay because there was no fire hydrant close enough to the house," he said. It appeared to him that the home was destroyed.
Jim Thompson, who was on Mount Erie on Tuesday afternoon, shared a photo from his vantage point.
* Check back for updates as we get them.
