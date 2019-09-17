With summer over, homes are staying on the market longer and closing prices have dipped.
“We’re trending toward a balanced market, and that’s a good thing for buyers,” said Lana Thompson, managing broker of Coldwell Banker Bain in Anacortes.
The median closing price for single-family homes and condos year-to-date in Anacortes slipped to $475,000 in 2019 from $480,000 in year-to-date 2018, according to the latest statistics from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. The Northwest MLS tracks real estate data in Western Washington.
The median closing price for August was $484,350, slightly up from $479,750 in August a year ago.
As the increase in home prices has stalled, the number of homes on the market has inched up: 37 in August, compared to 34 a year ago; and 309 year-to-date, up from 305 in YTD 2018.
Statistics indicate sellers are settling for less than asking price — considerably less. The median listing price was $629,000 in August and $629,995 year-to-date. (In 2018, the median listing prices were $682,000 and $629,995, respectively.)
The number of new listings in August was 48, down from 58 in August 2018. The number of total active listings dropped in August to 129, down from 146 a year ago. All told, 430 homes have been listed for sale this year, down from 451 in the same period last year.
So, what’s happening?
“We’re softening, even though interest rates are still good,” Thompson said. “We’re getting into fall when typically the market slows down. Buyers are not in a frenzy as they were last year in getting a home. The market has softened across the board in Skagit and other counties.”
But she said that at this point, she doesn’t see reason for concern.
Leonard Johnson, owner of American Dream Real Estate, said he doesn’t see anything unusual about this market.
“We’re going through a transition. Summer is over, kids are back in school, sales are slow, there’s not a lot of inventory out there. It’s taking its time right now. But if it’s priced decent, it’s selling right away.”
Income vs. mortgage payment
The median household income in Anacortes is $63,950 a year, or $5,329.16 a month, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. According to MortgageCalculator.com, the monthly mortgage payment on a $475,000 median-priced home, with no down payment, would be $2,694.55 — 50 percent of the household’s earnings.
Local statistics are following a national trend. Nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “An estimated 12 million renter and homeowner households now pay more than 50 percent of their annual incomes for housing.” The problem, according to HUD: “Families who pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing are considered cost burdened and may have difficulty affording necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care.”
Anacortes home prices are, however, affordable to retirees and transplants from Seattle and California looking to trade urban life for island life, said Kelli Lang of RE/MAX in Anacortes. The median closing price for a single-family home in King County and Los Angeles County in August was about $615,000. To a buyer from California, Lang said, a “$500,000 home in Anacortes is affordable.”
Johnson agreed. He said 65% of his clients are retirees, 35% are “average buyers” from the area who are buying up. Sixty percent of his clients are from Seattle. But, “We’re starting to see a lot more (buyers) from California,” he said. “They can sell in the $800s or $900,000 and buy in the $500s.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.