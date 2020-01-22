The snow this past week started slow, with a light dusting Sunday night and heading into Monday. The snow started in earnest Tuesday morning, with flurries that kept growing in size.
By Wednesday morning, most of Anacortes had received at least 10 inches, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The snowfall slowed after Wednesday, and by Thursday afternoon, temperatures were warmer, and snowdrifts were melting.
Then Thursday night, a couple more inches of snow fell, and the melting slush refroze, causing dangerous road conditions across Fidalgo Island.
It was one of the largest amounts of snowfall over a two-day period in Anacortes since NOAA started tracking weather for the area in 1912.
Then it was over. By Sunday, signs of the snow were almost gone around the island.
Here are some of the larger snow events in Anacortes documented since NOAA started tracking:
February 1916: It snowed for 48 hours straight. Anacortes received 36 inches of snow, with some drifts standing taller than 6 feet. Everything in town was put on hold, including the mills. Mail, which normally arrived by rail, was delayed because the trains couldn’t get through.
“This morning, the mail came up from Seattle by boat,” according to an article in the Anacortes American on Feb. 3, 1916. “This is the first time in the history of Anacortes that train service has been tied up on account of snow.”
Anacortes was officially incorporated on May 19, 1891.
The icy conditions also brought a warning from Mayor A.B. Cook.
“Anyone who carries the sport of snowballing too far and makes a nuisance of himself will be arrested for disorderly conduct,” the Anacortes American reported on Feb. 3.
The next edition described the conditions of the roads and the pathways made along Commercial Avenue for people to pass.
1917-1937: In January 1917, a total of 9 inches fell, most of them in the last days of the month. February that year started with about 6 inches of snow on the ground, adding another inch on Feb. 1. Six more inches fell over the course of the month, bringing the total for both January and February to 16.2.
Five inches total fell in February 1923, following 2 inches that fell the previous month and the 4 inches that fell in December 1922.
On Jan. 1, 1928, 5 inches of snow fell on the town.
Over the course of two weeks in January 1929, Anacortes received 8.5 inches.
In November 1937, Anacortes received about 4.5 inches of snow Nov. 13 followed by 4 inches more on Nov. 14.
February 1949: Anacortes received 10 inches. The most in one 24-hour period during that month was 5 inches on Feb. 4. That snow followed the 7 inches Anacortes received in January of that year and the roughly 2 inches it received in December 1948.
January 1950: Another snowstorm hit Anacortes, along with freezing temperatures. Temperatures most days ranged from 4 degrees to 10 degrees.
“A blizzard, the like of which old timers around Anacortes say they never saw matched,” according to an article in the Jan. 13 Anacortes American.
1951-1969: Anacortes saw several more storms throughout the next few decades, including 17.5 inches of snow in March 1951, one of the latest snowstorms in Anacortes history, and weather weather so cold in 1968 that residents could skate out over a frozen Lake Erie. About 11 inches fell over the course of January 1969.
A story in the Jan. 30, 1969, Anacortes American reported on the “month-long siege of winter weather.”
January 1980: About 15 inches total fell in January, with 10 of those coming just on Jan. 10.
The Anacortes American on Jan. 16, 1980, described it as a “wild week, weather-wise” and shared photos of a giant snowman and of toppled trees that happened after the subsequent windstorm.
1982-1985: January 1982 brought 11.5 inches total, with the most snow falling in one day set at 5.5 inches on Jan. 5.
A total of 18 inches fell in November 1985, with 8 inches of it falling on Nov. 27. That followed a half inch on Nov. 25 and 3.5 inches on Nov. 26.
December 1996: A total of 23 inches of accumulation was followed by several days of high winds and rain. The weather cost Skagit County about $3 million in agricultural damage.
December 2008: Four days during the month had some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded on those dates. More than 17 inches of snow fell, according to Anacortes American articles.
The city spent about $30,000 in sand, ice melt and overtime hours for city workers. The Anacortes Police Department went through 50 pairs of chains for its cars.
“They’re not meant to be used for extended time periods, yet some of the patrol cars had to wear them for seven days straight,” then-police Chief Bonnie Bowers said in a story in the American on Dec. 31, 2008.
The Dec. 24 issue reported ways people throughout town were helping each other with the snow, including Anacortes High School athletes shoveling sidewalks after school was canceled and a young man with a truck outside of Safeway offering to take people to their destinations if they were having to walk.
February 2019: Snow shut down Anacortes last February, too, with about 8 inches of snowfall.
It was the most snow Anacortes had received in several years, according to a story published Feb. 13.
– Anacortes Museum Docent Will McCracken helped with research for this article.
