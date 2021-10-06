Jeff Graf flew Prowlers for the Navy, served as executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis, retired as a captain and is now a city planning commissioner. Amanda Hubik is legislative aide to state Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, a volunteer for several community organizations, and a member of the Anacortes Housing Authority board.
Both are seeking election to the Anacortes City Council, Position 4. The general election is Nov. 2; current Position 4 council member Matt Miller chose to run for mayor rather than seek another council term.
Graf, a department director at Janicki Industries in Sedro-Woolley, said his service as a planning commissioner since 2017 has given him the opportunity to “see the inside of City Hall and how things work.”
“I see some opportunities where maybe there are some things we can do better,” Graf said Oct. 1. “I’m a fiscal conservative. I’m concerned that the budget is a $75 million budget. That’s a lot of money. When you consider we have 18,000 residents in Anacortes, Mount Vernon has about a $75 million budget as well and they have twice as many residents.”
Graf said his concern is making sure the city can withstand a market downturn.
“… If we’re not practicing good sound accounting principles, our expenditures are going to well exceed our revenue and how are we going to make that up? Either we’ll take it from our reserve accounts, if we have any money left because we’re doing that now, or we’re going to continue to increase taxes.”
His priorities: Government accountability and transparency, revenue growth and development, and affordability. He advocates prioritizing critical services based on performance and constituent needs; building more affordable multifamily homes; reforming the permit process to expedite turnaround and reduce permit cost if the project includes affordable units; and working with the Port of Anacortes and the Chamber of Commerce to attract and expand businesses that offer an ‘Anacortes living wage’.”
He proposes working with the chamber and local business owners “to revitalize our Commercial Business District by increasing customer traffic to retail shops, restaurants and hotels, creating a pedestrian-friendly entertainment area with indoor/outdoor dining options, and tie it to the waterfront that draws residents and visitors.”
Hubik said she has experience collaborating with others — in addition to the Housing Authority, her involvements include Leadership Skagit, Anacortes Arts Festival, Skagit Land Trust and the Skagit Plastic Reduction & Recycling Coalition.
Through her work as a legislative aide, “I’ve directly seen how multiple levels of government integrate, and I’m unique in that experience. My accomplishments have always been possible through teamwork, which is essential for long-term success when it comes to achieving shared goals.”
Among her priorities: Increase the range of options for housing, improve the system of accountability in planning, and new development that accounts for environmental concerns like stormwater runoff.
“I want to make sure that as we grow and as council makes decisions — everything we do is going to impact us in four years, in six years, in 10 years — I’d like to make sure that we have dates and deadlines” for accomplishing goals, Hubik said.
“When the Port put out the Maritime Strategic Plan, they had a set of tables and graphs in that that said ‘This is who we’re going to assign to what, and this is the priority.’ Like an action plan. I would love to see that more formalized. … For elected officials and staff, those things are absolutely essential.”
She said the city could control stormwater runoff, lower the carbon footprint and mitigate warming temperatures by incorporating pocket parks and community gardens in new residential development. She supports the construction of apartments, townhomes and triplexes near centers of employment, calling them “smart ways” to increase the local housing supply.
“This is great for our local marine industry, the hospital, and other businesses in the area,” Hubik said in an Anacortes American Q&A. “As someone who has both worked and lived locally since I’ve gotten here, it’s a lot easier and less stressful to deal with last-minute needs when you’re not driving 45 minutes one way to take care of things.”
