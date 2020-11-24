Amanda Hubik was reappointed Monday by Mayor Laurie Gere to the Housing Authority Board, and Courtney Orrock was appointed to the Library Board of Trustees.
Their terms conclude on Dec. 31, 2025.
Hubik is legislative assistant to state Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, and is former marketing director for the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce. Her current and past community involvements include Skagit Gleaners, Skagit Plastic Reduction & Recycling Coalition, Leadership Skagit, Skagit Land Trust and Indivisible Fidalgo.
Orrock recently returned to Anacortes from Las Vegas, where she worked as vice president of Wyndham Vacation Ownership and executive director of the Sunrise Children’s Foundation. She served as executive director of the Island Hospital Foundation from 2008-10 and as a member of the Anacortes Arts Commission.
“My family and I recently relocated back to Anacortes, and I am looking for ways to become involved again in the community,” she wrote to the mayor and council. “The library is a valuable asset to the community and I am looking forward to the opportunity to ensure that it remains that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.