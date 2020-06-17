Here’s what some residents have said about the need for affordable housing in Anacortes.
Ellen Chevalier, certified nursing assistant, Anacortes, Oct. 14, 2019: “I’m going to put a number to affordability, to the people that need housing in Anacortes. It’s all the people who make $12 to $15 an hour. You can take all the clerks downtown. You can go to the hotels; it’s all the staff. You can go to the hospital. … I can walk tomorrow into the nursing home, the hospital, and get a job as a CNA because it’s a low-paying job and we’re in desperate need of CNAs to take care of this retired community here. (But) where am I to live? I deserve to live in this community too.”
Susan Rooks, Anacortes Housing Commission member, Nov. 4, 2019: “Affordable housing is housing that doesn’t cost you more than 30% of your family income. This is a definition that’s been around for 70 years now. It’s the definition banks use when looking at a mortgage application. It’s the standard rule of thumb. If you are paying more than 30% of your income for housing and making less than the area median family income, then you are probably struggling to make ends meet.”
Christine Cleland-McGrath, Anacortes City Council member, Jan. 29, 2020: “32% of households spend beyond 30% of their income on housing. That’s super important to reinforce because sometimes there are assumptions about Anacortes, and that’s not really the reality of our entire population.”
Eric Johnson, affordable housing advocate and former Anacortes City Council member, Feb. 10, 2020: “In every study done dating to the early 2000s, the number one concern expressed by residents has been how do we get affordable housing in the city. (The affordable housing sales tax) is the only way I can see to do that. The only other way is rent control, which nobody wants.”
Bonnie Bowers, Anacortes port commissioner and former Anacortes police chief, Feb. 10, 2020: “When you work here and your children go to school here and you use our hospital and our library, you become invested in the community. You want to make it better. (But) when you’re commuting 20 miles at $3.80 a gallon and you’re making $15 an hour, that’s a significant portion of your income.”
Walt Guterbock, affordable housing advocate, Feb. 25, 2020: “One of the things I love about Anacortes, one of the reasons we moved here, is it’s a balanced community. It has industry, tourism, interesting shops and, of course, it’s in a beautiful area. I would not like to see (Anacortes) just become an expensive enclave for retirees. We’d like to have the people who work here — teachers, cops, firefighters, nurses — be able to live here.”
