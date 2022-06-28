Illegal fireworks are already being reported within the Anacortes city limits ahead of the Fourth of July, and those who are lighting them risk causing a fire and getting a hefty fire.
Municipal code prohibits all commercial fireworks within city limits. Instead, there is a permitted commercial display from Fidalgo Bay on July 4, put on by the City of Anacortes.
Fire risk increases with hot weather, Fire Chief Bill Harris said.
Even if people travel elsewhere to set off fireworks, they should think about the danger and perhaps reconsider, he said.
“Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s safe,” he said.
As of Friday, the Anacortes Police Department had received a total of seven fireworks so far in 2022, with five of them occurring in the past month, APD Community Service Officer Brent Lindquist said in an email.
Anyone who hears fireworks unrelated to the city-sponsored show near Seafarers’ Memorial Park on July 4 should call the police, he wrote.
“City Ordinance 2656 was created in 2004, creating a section in the city municipal code that restricts the sale and possession of fireworks and sky lanterns, and prohibits igniting, discharging, using or exploding fireworks within the city limits,” Lindquist said in the email. “... Using fireworks recklessly is a gross misdemeanor under the state’s revised code.”
The fine is now over $500, Lindquist said.
In Skagit County, only “safe and sane” fireworks approved by state law are allowed. Fireworks are banned in state forest lands and most parks.
The City of Anacortes promotes a Firewise program that helps gives tips on keeping homes safe from fire, Assistant Anacortes Fire Department Chief and Fire Marshal Jack Kennedy. The program isn’t specifically aimed at fireworks, but many of the concepts are applicable, he said.
The program advises cleaning roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris and pine noodles; repairing or replacing loose or missing shingles; repairing or replacing damaged or missing window screens or broken windows; moving flammable materials away from wall exteriors (like mulch, flammable plants, leaves and needles and firewood piles); and removing things stored under decks or porches.
