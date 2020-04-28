Fares onboard the Washington State Ferries are going up this week.
The annual peak season surcharge for single vehicle fares starts May 1, along with some general fare increases and policy changes.
The peak season runs from May 1 to Sept. 30.
The general increases include a 2.5% fare increase for all vehicles, a 2% increase for passengers, an additional 5% fare increase for oversized vehicles traveling on the Anacortes/Sidney, B.C. route (which is currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic) and a 25-cent increase for surcharge dedicated to the construction of new vessels.
Information: wstc.wa.gov/programs/ferry-fares-policies/
