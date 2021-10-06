Anacortes City Council Position 5 candidates Bruce McDougall and Sara Holahan want a more environmentally friendly city. But their paths diverge from there.
McDougall, who is seeking a second term, wants to expand the city’s forestlands, make the city’s fledgling broadband service available outside the city limits and set Anacortes on the path to being carbon neutral by 2050.
Holahan supports the adoption of more climate-friendly policies, wants equitable code enforcement and accountability for decisions made at City Hall and said she’d contribute to diversity on the council (she’d be one of three women on the council but would be the oldest council member).
McDougall and Holahan are candidates in the Nov. 2 general election. Council members are elected to four-year terms and are paid $1,200 a month.
McDougall, a telecommunications network architect, said he has a proven track record “of getting things done for this community.” Chief among them: development of the city’s broadband service.
McDougall was an early proponent of establishing the municipal broadband utility, called Access. He’s pleased with the progress of installation and growth in customer base, and said Access should be cash-flow positive by the first quarter of 2022 and could be debt-free several years earlier than anticipated.
The broadband internet service is enabling Anacortes “to take our digital destiny into our own hands,” McDougall said. “The internet is so critical in all of our day-to-day lives — whether our work lives or education or medicine or public safety. The internet has become a central element to all of those things. We have full control of our internet service — with the highest quality, the highest reliability, the highest speed and best prices — so this is a real strategic asset for the community.”
McDougall expects the availability of reliable, high-speed broadband will attract new businesses — and higher-paying jobs — to Anacortes.
McDougall segued to housing affordability. He was a member of the council that approved changes to local regulations to encourage development of townhomes, apartments, accessory dwellings and smaller units. He wants to expand on efforts to increase the supply of affordable housing by exploring restrictions on short-term rentals and working with the state Legislature to grant municipalities more freedom in how cities calculate impact fees.
Holahan, a retired deputy library director for Mount Vernon and past Anacortes City Council candidate, said she’s seeking election because she believes the city could be doing more to combat climate change locally. Her environmental views are shaped in part by her daily walks in Anacortes Community Forest Lands, by kayaking local waters, by cycling locally and by her volunteer work with the Fidalgo Bay Aquatic Reserve Citizen Stewardship Committee.
“I love going down to the shoreline,” she said Monday. “I’m basically out walking every day — sometimes it’s in the neighborhood, sometimes it’s Washington Park or the Tommy Thompson Trail. Pretty much those areas, I’ve got to get out there, rain or shine.”
Climate change is “here and now,” Holahan said Monday, and while the city is doing some things to help, “we need to be making a much stronger effort. All the other issues are related to it,” she said, referring to housing and transportation planning and forestland management.
Holahan said there must be more accountability in city government. As an example, she said the city has asked for public input on issues at forums and in hearings, such as the update to the Critical Areas Ordinance.
“But when it comes down to using those comments and ideas, I don’t see them using them much,” she said. “I’m going to stand up for those citizens’ comments.”
She said rules are not equally applied or enforced. Trees removed for development are sometimes not replaced as required by the city’s tree ordinance, she said. The city approved a height bonus for Fidalgo Flats, a five-story apartment building in a neighborhood of one- and two-story single-family homes, overlooking the Comprehensive Plan requirement that new development should fit the scale of other neighborhood structures.
Holahan said a land trust, co-housing and self-help housing could create new affordable-housing development opportunities, and that the affordable housing sales tax “should be submitted to the ballot again for possible increase and more matching funds.”
Holahan is confident that the issues facing the city can be resolved.
“I have great hope for the future of Anacortes,” she said. “We have so many caring people and great expertise in the city. We can leverage that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.