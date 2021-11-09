0930 election logo

Jon Ronngren has earned at least 6,660 votes in the election for Port of Anacortes District 1 Commission seat.

His write-in opponent Mary LaFleur had drawn 1,002 as of Tuesday, and most votes have been counted.

Ronngren, former principal of Anacortes High School, will take over the seat of Ken Goodwin, whose term expires Dec. 31. Goodwin did not run for re-election.

Incumbent Kathy Pittis will keep her District 5 seat. She received 8,908 votes to Doug Pratt’s 1,101. Pratt previously withdrew from the race, but his name was still on the ballot.

Jon Petrich ran unopposed to keep his District 2 seat.

Commissioners are elected to four-year terms.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.