Incumbents re-elected, Ronngren wins open Port of Anacortes Commission seat Briana Alzola Nov 9, 2021

Jon Ronngren has earned at least 6,660 votes in the election for Port of Anacortes District 1 Commission seat. His write-in opponent Mary LaFleur had drawn 1,002 as of Tuesday, and most votes have been counted.

Ronngren, former principal of Anacortes High School, will take over the seat of Ken Goodwin, whose term expires Dec. 31. Goodwin did not run for re-election.

Incumbent Kathy Pittis will keep her District 5 seat. She received 8,908 votes to Doug Pratt's 1,101. Pratt previously withdrew from the race, but his name was still on the ballot.

Jon Petrich ran unopposed to keep his District 2 seat.

Commissioners are elected to four-year terms.
