An aging motel in town will soon have a new life as a development of small, workforce apartments.
Phil Hoban of PH Development and Reid Jones at Jones Development are partnering to turn Islands Inn, at 3401 Commercial Ave., into 38 rental units.
“It should breathe a lot of life back into this site,” Hoban said.
The spaces will be mainly studio and one-bedroom apartments, suitable for single people who work here but aren’t looking for single-family homes.
These aren’t low-income housing units, but they are much smaller than is typically seen in Anacortes and should help those people who are looking for smaller places and lower rents, Hoban said.
The existing building will remain, but the entire thing will be renovated and be like new, he said. He’s still working on the design of how to turn motel rooms into apartments. The biggest challenge right now is working in kitchen spaces, he said.
“We are figuring out how to use the space as efficiently as possible,” Hoban said.
Housing is a big issue across Skagit County and especially in Anacortes. Hoban said he wanted to do something to help alleviate that strain.
“We are trying to solve the housing supply problem in the area,” he said in an email. “There is not enough supply to keep up with the population growth that has occurred, specifically rental housing. And we are focused on making a positive impact in the communities we work in. Turning an old building that is an eyes ore into a newer-looking building is a good way of doing this.”
The inn is located at the entrance to town, and the renovations should make it more visually appealing, he said.
Construction is expected to start this month, with plans to open the building in spring 2023.
Permits are just about ready to issue, so the developers will be able to move forward with their project soon, said Don Measamer, city director of planning, community and economic development.
“It’s very exciting that they are taking on a project like that here in the city,” he said.
Hoban and Jones are currently building 37 townhomes in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood. They started looking along the I-5 corridor for other places where housing challenges were prevalent and ended up looking at Skagit County.
In researching places to purchase, they came across the Islands Inn property and reached out to the City of Anacortes for information on permitting and the town itself.
They finalized the purchase of the property for $2.8 million at the end of July.
