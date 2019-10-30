A recent decision by Kaiser Permanente could mean traveling farther distances to visit the doctor for more than 1,000 people in the area.
Earlier this month, Kaiser sent a letter to Island Hospital, letting them know that the primary care doctors at the hospital would no longer be covered by Kaiser’s Medicare Advantage plan as of Jan. 1, 2020.
Kaiser told the hospital it wanted to create a narrower network with only the largest practices in Skagit and Whatcom counties, hospital interim CEO Elise Cutter said in an email.
Representatives from Kaiser Permanente did not respond to a request for comment by deadline Tuesday.
If patients enrolled in that plan want to keep their current primary care doctors at Island Hospital, they need to switch to a new plan before Medicare’s open enrollment ends Dec. 7, Cutter said.
“Our mission is to serve our community and deliver quality care close to home,” she said. “This decision by Kaiser is restricting us doing that.”
A little more than 1,000 patients in Island Hospital’s system will be affected, she said.
The closest physicians covered by the Kaiser Medicare Advantage
network are in Mount Vernon, Cutter said.
“This is disappointing to our Island Hospital primary-care providers at Anacortes Family Medicine and Fidalgo Medical Associates,” hospital Chief Medical Officer Robert Prins said in a statement issued by his office.
“Island Hospital and its providers are here to deliver quality care close to home. This movement to contract with fewer and fewer providers is not good news for our community. It results in patients having fewer, if any, local choices.”
The switch could mean a big impact on the hospital, Cutter said. Physicians in other cities will refer patients to other facilities, which could mean fewer patients at Island Hospital across several different departments.
Patients who want to visit Island Hospital may find it more difficult, Cutter said.
Several other plans still cover Island Hospital, she said.
The hospital has Statewide Health Insurance Benefits advisers in place to help people find a plan that is right for them, Cutter said. The advisers are Island Hospital staff members but follow strict guidelines from the Office of the Insurance Commissioner, she said.
Medicare Open Enrollment Classes are at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the hospital, as well as 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Senior Activity Center.
The change does not yet affect any other Kaiser Permanente plans with Island Hospital, Cutter said.
