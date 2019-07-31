Anacortes City Councilman Anthony Young and the Rev. Terry Kyllo say they are forming an intercultural, interfaith coalition to address bias and build understanding in the community.
The effort comes after a hangman’s noose was found earlier this month in a tree at Cap Sante. A noose is widely recognized as a racist symbol of violence.
Days later, at Shipwreck Fest, Young said he saw a sign with a Nazi swastika for sale by a vendor.
“We’re not saying Anacortes has got a problem,” Young said Monday. “We’re saying we’re taking preventative measures now to stop an infestation and allow good people a chance to have their voices heard and to help them figure out and think of ways we can help our town be the ‘we’ that we always talk about.”
The goal is to replace bias and fear with awareness and understanding of the cultures, faiths and experiences that make up the fabric of the community.
Kyllo said they hope to get beyond good intentions that default back to the status quo.
“If we can get a real diverse set of people working on this issue, there can be a joy that gets created out of this whole thing — a thing of health and momentum that will help us get to a deeper place in the community, a deeper solution instead of just making a statement and calling it good,” he said.
The effort is in its infancy, but Kyllo and Young foresee community conversations, cultural presentations and an educational component for schools. They also want to create a forum in which people can feel safe asking questions about cultures and faiths that they might otherwise hesitate to ask for fear of offending someone.
By building understanding, the community can resist influences that seek to dehumanize, instill fear and divide.
“We don’t want to let fear begin to take root in this community because what happens is not only are victims recipients of that violence, but the very spirit of the community is going to be harmed, the sense of safety for everyone,” Young said.
