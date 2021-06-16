Current interim Anacortes High School Principal Kecia Fox is bidding farewell to the Anacortes School District after more than 20 years.
Fox will leave the district at the end of June, heading to a job with the Mount Vernon School District.
“I have enjoyed my time with the Anacortes School District tremendously,” Fox said in a statement. “This was a tough decision but the timing and the opportunity were right for me to accept this position. I will be able to combine my passion for creating multiple pathways for students and continuing to serve students and families.”
Fox started with the ASD as an elementary teacher. She also served as a Spanish teacher at both middle and high school, Cap Sante High School principal and assistant principal at AHS, before taking the interim principal position at AHS this year.
“Kecia has been a tremendous asset to the Anacortes School District throughout her long tenure with our schools,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in the statement. “I am grateful for her leadership and insight, particularly during this past year, as all schools grappled with the challenges of the pandemic.”
With Mount Vernon, Fox will serve as principal of the Mount Vernon Choice Schools: Aspire Academy and Skagit Academy.
The Anacortes district will conduct a search to fill her position as Cap Sante principal and AHS assistant principal alongside new AHS Principal Daniel Williams, who takes over in July.
