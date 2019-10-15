Ferry passengers looking to travel to Vancouver Island from Anacortes will have to find alternate routes next month, as the ferry route will be canceled for several weeks.
Only two ferries in the Washington State Ferries system are certified to sail in international waters. Both ferries, the M/V Elwha and M/V Chelan, will be out of service for required maintenance at the same time.
So, the ferry system is canceling the service between Sidney and Anacortes from Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Dec. 8.
“Crews are doing maintenance work now because this time of year traditionally has lower international service ridership. It allows us to resume service before the busy holiday season,” according to a post from Washington State Ferries.
All reservations for the Sidney, B.C., route will be canceled.
During the period of maintenance, the M/V Kitsap will replace the Chelan to maintain a full four-vessel domestic service on the Anacortes-San Juan islands route.
