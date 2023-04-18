With each crack of a board at Anacortes Soo Bahk Do, a cheer went up throughout the room.
A group of international visitors stopped by on April 12 to learn about self-defense, followed by the opportunity to break a board with their hands while blindfolded. The blindfold helped them experience what it would be like to try the board breaking while blind, co-owner Colette Arvidson said.
She and her husband Andy hosted the visitors as representatives of the Anacortes Lions Club. One focus of Lions Club International is providing services for the visually impaired.
The 11 international students, who were from Italy, Austria and Israel, visited Anacortes as part of a trip that took them from Vancouver, B.C., to central Washington.
Each student is part of Leos, the branch of Lions Club International specifically aimed at young people. Throughout their journey in the United States and Canada, they were hosted by area Lions Clubs. Their trip included the Capilano Suspension Bridge and a Canucks game in Vancouver, B.C., as well as camping, visiting tulip fields, hiking, spending time with host families, taking self-defense lessons in Anacortes and skiing in Central Washington.
Each had their favorite parts of the trip, but the ice hockey game was definitely a highlight, said Eleni Miskin of Australia.
She said she signed up for this trip to travel to new places.
Fellow Australian Maddie Cooper said she wanted to experience the cultural differences here in the United States.
There are many, especially the food, they said.
The grocery stores, especially, are astounding, Miskin said. There are so many different products and items to look at, she said.
"The shops in general are so big," Cooper said.
When they stopped by Anacortes Soo Bahk Do, they participated in some hands-on training. The Arvidsons have been teaching the martial art since 1997. Three of their young students demonstrated some skills for the international guests and some young members of the Skagit Valley Leo Club.
The students learned what to do if someone grabbed them by the wrist or from behind. Andy Arvidson walked them through some simple maneuvers they can do to keep themselves safe, and he and Colette talked to them about the history of Soo Bakh Do.
The Skagit Valley Leo Club is open to all teenagers from around the county and isn't set to one specific school, said Rosemary Walkup.
This month, the club is hosting The Pinwheel Project, where donors can sponsor giant yellow flower pinwheels to be placed in the yards of friends, family and neighbors. Money raised will go to support vision services in the Skagit Valley and will help create an accessibility trail here for the visually impaired, Walkup said.
The Leo Club focuses on the same types of service missions and disaster relief that the adult Lions Club focuses on, Walkup said.
