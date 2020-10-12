After an internet failure hit most of Fidalgo Island for most of Monday, the Anacortes School District is taking steps to make sure it's ready if something like this happens again.
The Anacortes School District moved to a half-day after the internet went out Monday morning. The district knew internet outages could occur but didn’t expect most of the island to lose internet all at once, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
The outage of internet, television and phones on Fidalgo and Whidbey islands started early Monday, according to Comcast spokesman Andy Colley.
“Voltage from high-power transmission lines melted some fiber near the Swinomish Reservation resulting in a loss of all television, high-speed Internet and phones services for Comcast customers in Anacortes and Island County,” Colley wrote in an email.
The insulation around the transmission lines failed, causing the melting, he wrote.
Service was restored to most of the Fidalgo Island by early afternoon Monday.
Normally, an internet outage of this scale would mean school would be canceled for the day, Irish said. But by the time outages were reported, some students and staff were already on campus, so the district decided to just cut the day short.
Students at the elementary level have much more off-line work to do at home, like pencil and paper work, Irish said. For older students, most work is done on computer.
The district used the outage as an opportunity to meet as a leadership team and discuss issues that may arise from all kinds of emergency situations.
If the district moves back into a hybrid model (meaning some students are at school) and leaders determine snowy weather means it’s not safe to go to school, the school day will move into a fully remote model, he said.
The built-in snow makeup days in the school schedule may be used as internet-outage makeup days instead, he said.
