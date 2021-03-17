Police say that a man who had recently lived in Mount Vernon but was believed to be transient was found unresponsive in a car in Anacortes on March 10 and pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of death is under investigation.
In the two weeks or so that the man in his 20s had been in Anacortes, police had several interactions with him regarding his uninvited use of other people’s vehicles — cars, RVs — as places to sleep, Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said.
When the man was found about 9:30 a.m. on March 10, he was again in a car that didn’t belong to him. A passerby called 911 after seeing the man slumped over “and thought it didn’t look right,” Floyd said.
The coroner’s office referred the American to the Anacortes Police Department for information on the cause of death. APD Community Service Officer Karl Wolfswinkel responded:
“Just after 9:30 a.m. (March 10), medical personnel with the Anacortes Fire Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of 15th Street. Anacortes Police officers responded shortly thereafter to assist in lifesaving efforts. Unfortunately, the male subject passed away at the scene. There does not appear to be a danger to the public. The Anacortes Police Department’s Detective Unit will continue their investigation, and a cause of death will be determined by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office.”
