Investigation continues into the Oct. 2 shooting of two deer in Washington Park.
“This is an open investigation led by (Department of Fish and Wildlife)Police,” agency spokesperson Becky Bennett emailed the Anacortes American on Monday. “At this time no arrests have been made.”
The shooting of the deer sparked outrage from several local residents, one of whom is raising money for a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter or shooters.
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said in an earlier interview that the deer were reportedly shot with a bow. One deer was struck in the neck and died at the scene; the other had to be euthanized. The case was turned over to Fish and Wildlife.
Hunting is illegal in Anacortes and unlawful hunting of big game is also a state gross misdemeanor carrying a fine of $2,000 for each animal killed.
Meanwhile, 26 people have donated a total of $670 to the reward fund established by Jay Lepore of Anacortes.
“These deer are tame,” Lepore said in an earlier interview. “It breaks my heart to see anything that is innocent and vulnerable taken advantage of this way.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 360-902-2936 option 1, visit Fish and Wildlife’s website at wdfw.wa.gov and click on ‘violations,’ or text WDFWTIP to 847411.
“Those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward or bonus points for special permit hunting opportunities,” Bennett said her the email.
