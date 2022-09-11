Anacortes resident Laynee Westbrook was last seen on Sept. 10, 2020,
Even as the case gets colder, the Anacortes Police Department said it is still investigating.
A group of Westbrook's family and friends held a vigil in her honor at Causland Park on Saturday to mark the two-year anniversary of her disappearance. They gathered for public awareness of her case last year, as well.
"Anacortes Police Department detectives continue to investigate and search for answers regarding what happened to (Westbrook) and who might be involved in the case," according to an Anacortes Police Department press release last week. "Recently, the investigation included the July excavation of a site in rural Skagit County, along with other relevant reports entered into the case file by APD detectives as recently as Sept. 7. Current investigatory pieces include analyzing digital data, obtaining search warrants for both digital and physical evidence, and a recent collective case review that included the APD, the Skagit County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI and other agencies with a vested interest in this case."
The case is still open and investigation is ongoing, the release states.
“There are not a lot of factors that are in our favor with this case,” APD Chief Dave Floyd said in the release. “The ones that we have could be extremely key pieces when we get to the point that those factors come into play," he said.
But police have said little about what the direction of the investigation and what they have found so far.
"For now, releasing those pieces could jeopardize the case as it stands," Floyd said in the release. "We understand and share in the frustration regarding this case felt by (Westbrook') loved ones and her community.”
The police department is asking that anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 360-428-3211 or the anonymous tip line at 360-299-1985.
