Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said his department has “multiple law enforcement resources within the state” assisting it in the investigation into the disappearance of Laynee Westbrook, the Anacortes woman last seen on Sept. 10.

Floyd said June 25 that the case, now in its 10th month, is not a cold case — that is, one in which no further leads are coming forward.

“It’s still very active,” Floyd said. He said he meets a couple of time a week with Westbrook’s family and said they “should have hope that this case will come to a resolution.”

Westbrook worked in the deli department at Safeway and was staying at the San Juan Motel when she went missing. Security camera footage at the motel shows Westbrook leaving with a friend at about 7:15 p.m. Sept. 10 and then at the Swinomish Market at the Casino, off Highway 20, later that evening. It’s the last confirmed sighting of her, according to Anacortes Police.

Westbrook is described by authorities as white, 5 feet 8 inches, 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Friends and relatives have gathered at Causland Park on the 10th of every month to keep Westbrook’s name before the public and keep alive the hope that she will be found. Some $10,000 has been raised for a reward for information leading to her return home, Westbrook’s sister-in-law Emily Pepper said.

Floyd said anyone with information should call police at 360-293-4684 during business hours or the detective tip line, 360-299-1985. The case number is 20-A06084. Floyd has said the investigation into Westbrook’s disappearance is a top priority for the department.

Pepper said the family does, indeed, believe the case will be brought to a resolution.

“It feels like things have been moving very slowly but, yes, tips and leads are still coming in,” she told the Anacortes American on June 25 via Facebook Messenger. Anacortes Police “has been good about communicating with us and continues to answer our questions the best they can. We are still very hopeful that a resolution is coming. In the meantime our goal is to keep her name, face and story in the media so that people keep talking. Every time there has been media involved, it seems to spark a new round of chatter that leads to new information that I believe will eventually produce justice for Laynee.”