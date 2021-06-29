The Anacortes School Board commended Superintendent Justin Irish for his first year with the district, especially with the extra hours he put in leading students through a COVID-19 pandemic, during his first annual evaluation June 10.
Board President Bobbilyn Hogge told Irish she appreciated his work and how clear it is that he cares about the students.
The board highlighted achievements including proactive efforts to help students keep access to education and engagement even when schools were closed, clear communication with families, development of the ASD@Home virtual program, a focus on equity, fiscal responsibility as shown by a clean audit, navigating finance challenges without significant staff reductions and increased family outreach.
“I am grateful to the board, our community, district staff, and our students for their support and patience in this challenging year,” Irish said in a statement from the district. “I am proud of the work our district has accomplished together. I look forward to putting the most challenging aspects of the pandemic behind us, and moving forward in support of our students and families.”
Also during the evaluation, the board talked about what Irish should focus on moving forward, including addressing teaching and learning loss due to COVID-19, prioritizing inclusion, supporting and implementing newly adopted curriculum and increasing focus on and support for students with dyslexia.
The board approved a contract for Irish that will run from July 1 to June 30, 2024.
The contract outlines his responsibilities and benefits, including a salary of $204,970 for the 2021-22 school year.
