Island Health has welcomed more than 60 new employees over the past few months as it continues to battle labor shortages, supply chain issues and struggles working with other overtaxed hospitals around the state.
July was one of the biggest hiring months ever, hospital CFO Julie Norton Stewart said at a hospital board meeting July 27.
“It was a big push, with really great work from (Human Resources) and all the departments to get everyone hired,” she said.
Forty people hired in July joined the 31 hired in June, she said.
Those employees include doctors, support staff, cleaners and others at the hospital and clinics, hospital CEO Elise Cutter said.
She said hiring permanent staff saves money by not having to hire traveling staff and contract workers.
Jason Hogge, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said more physicians are scheduled to start in the next three months than he can remember for the past 15 years he’s been with the organization.
That means an uptick in services being offered.
More doctors and more availability for services mean more revenue, Cutter said.
The hospital is also looking at new ways to train new employees. It is starting an Island Health Clinical Academy, which will take newly graduated nurses and help train them in a school setting to help them find new jobs at the organization.
It also is launching a medical assistant program that will take people without any clinical experience and train them so to be a medical assistant. Island Health will also work with those people as they work on their certification. This is for people who may not have any medical experience but want to get their foot in the door in health care, Cutter said.
This year, the hospital is facing some financial challenges that mean it’s dipped about $5 million into its savings account. Things aren’t dire yet, but everyone at the organization is looking for ways to lower expenses and increase revenue, Cutter said.
That savings account has been built up over the past few years, Cutter said. Even with this dip into savings, the hospital has about 150 days of cash on hand. That means if it were to stop collecting revenue right now, the organization could still pay its expenses for the next 150 days.
There are reasons for that financial struggle and need to dip into savings, Cutter said.
Most stem from a current uptick in the number of patients at all hospitals across the state, which restricts the ability to transfer patients for more specialized care. Hospitals across the state are down 10% in their operating margin, Cutter said. Anacortes is down less than average, but it is still down.
A major cause is lower-than-normal reimbursement from government payers. Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare are all paying less than usual when it comes to patient bills.
On any given day, about 75% of the people who come into the hospital are covered by one of those three, Cutter said.
Meanwhile, prices have gone up to provide care, both in supplies and wages for employees.
Keeping a big staff in a labor shortage means paying more to hire and retain great employees, Cutter said.
It’s definitely worth it to “keep services open for this community,” she said.
Another factor is the hospital’s inability to discharge some patients. Because other hospitals and longterm care facilities are full, patients can‘t move on to their next level of care. So they are staying at Island Health longer and costing more money.
