Island Health is ending the year with a loss of roughly $5 million and has plans to close its Sleep Center and restructure its leadership team as ways to save money, CEO Elise Cutter said.
The administration is dipping into its cash reserves to cover the loss for now but wants to cut spending to prevent losses from continuing into next year, she said.
Two mid-level leader positions have been eliminated. Meanwhile, the Sleep Center, which employs 11 people, will close Dec. 30, Cutter said. The decisions didn't come lightly and came after a full analysis of every element, clinic and service that the hospital organization currently offers, she said. Several factors were included in that analysis, including revenue potential, space needs and cost for equipment and capital upgrades.
The Island Health Human Resources Department is working with Sleep Center employees to find other jobs for them within the organization where possible, Cutter said.
As for patients who may have sleep apnea or other conditions handled by the Sleep Center, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said the hospital is working with patients to help connect them to other sleep centers in the region. The closest are in Bellingham and Everett, as well as Whidbey Island. It is also working with current providers to figure out what kind of care for sleep issues can be provided at a primary care level, she said in an email.
Hospital staff sent out a letter with alternative options to current patients and is calling them, as well, Moroney said in her email.
Island Health began offering sleep services in 2004, and the Sleep Center opened in 2012.
Island Health leadership expects the organization to end the year with about $108 million in operating revenues and $119 million in operating expenses. That's more than $10 million in operational losses, Cutter said.
The organization also has non-operating income, like tax levy revenue, rent and other sources of income totaling almost $6 million, which means the hospital ultimately expects to lose nearly $5 million this year, she said.
The losses come mainly from rising costs — some as much as 25% — of labor, supplies, drugs and utilities, Cutter said. While costs have been climbing, reimbursement has stayed the same.
The hospital is looking at all expenses, including where it gets its supplies and its contracts, to make any cuts that will keep people and services in place.
"As hospitals statewide faced significant losses in 2022, it was important that we left no stone unturned in our budgeting process," CFO Julie Stewart said in a statement. "Our leaders have committed to a 2023 operational plan that realizes an $8 million turnaround from the prior year. In order to achieve our 2023 operating plan, we needed to make some difficult decisions and must pivot our time and resources to focus on growth opportunities that can be supported by the needs of our community."
About 74% of hospital patients use Medicare, Medicaid or Tricare, Cutter said. Those government reimbursements had a very narrow profit margin already, so rising costs have meant the hospital has started to lose money, she said.
It's not a sustainable model of health care, and hospitals across the nation are feeling that same crunch, Cutter said.
According to the Washington State Hospital Association, hospitals in this state lost more than $1.2 billion in operational revenue in the first half of this year.
"Hospitals throughout Washington and the entire country continue to experience dramatic challenges as we deal with the continued effect of the pandemic, the resistance of government payers to recognize the true costs of delivering quality health care, and changes in the patterns of care brought about by technology and demographics. Island Health sees all of this, is focused on meeting the challenge and has developed a budget to reflect that," Commissioner Warren Tessler said in a statement.
The year 2023 will be a turnaround year, he said.
"Our goal is to build on our strengths, improve what we need to and grow new opportunities to serve the ever important health care needs of our community," Tessler said in the statement.
To deal with costs associated with labor shortages, price increases and low reimbursement, Island Hospital administrators are focusing on raising revenues by more than 10% next year.
A huge part of that increase is the recruitment of new doctors to help to bring in patients and more revenue for the hospital, Cutter said.
It should see an increase in both surgical volumes and primary care visits, she said.
The hospital administration has brought in eight new physicians this year, in primary and specialty care. Four more are expected to start next year, and recruitment efforts are ongoing, Cutter said.
Island Health also is looking at its capital facilities plan. There are necessary upgrades to equipment, facilities and computer systems that will total about $3.6 million, she said.
The biggest project coming up is $4.2 million to move the helipad from the parking lot to the roof and to restructure the Emergency Department area. Of that project, about $2.6 million is coming from a federal grant. The hospital is working on state grants to help cover the rest and anything that is not covered by state grants will be covered by philanthropy through the Island Hospital Foundation, Cutter said.
"No operational cash will be used for that project," she said.
Tax revenue will help with other facility improvements, but about $2.3 million total is expected to come from operating cash.
That tax revenue comes from two levies. The first is used only for principal and interest on bonds taken out in the early 2000s to pay for the new hospital. That should bring in about $2.62 million next year, just over the $2.58 million it brought in this year.
The expense fund levy is increased this year by 1%, as allowed by law, and should bring in about $3.28 million next year, up from $3.26 million this year.
With both levies added together, homeowners will pay about $66 per $100,000 in assessed value next year to the hospital, down from $76 per $100,000 this year. The total assessed value of the district went up by 14%, which means the rate of collection went down, Cutter said.
