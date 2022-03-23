...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.
Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
U.S.-based American Health Connection will replace Island Health’s in-house call center next month.
The full-service scheduling and communications company will handle all the calls for Island Health’s three primary care clinics.
Administrators said the goal is to streamline the customer experience, including lowering the call center’s wait times.
Island Health Director of Access Center and Privacy Officer Kay Steiner said Island Health has seen a 20% increase in call volume since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The extra calls also brought an increase in complaints about waiting for assistance, she said.
Some in-house call center jobs have remained unfilled because of the current state of the job market, Island Health CEO Elise Cutter said.
“These decisions weren’t made lightly. We wanted to make sure we meet the needs of patients,” Cutter said.
Partnering with American Health Connection will give Island Health the ability to have more calls answered faster, as well as the chance to expand the hours the center is open for calls, she said.
American Health Connection will take over the call center on April 4. Hours will expand to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The extra hours allow for patients who work during the day to schedule appointments after work, Steiner said.
Cutter said there will be shorter wait times because there will be more people to assist patients.
All 16 current call center employees have been offered jobs with American Health Connection or other positions at Island Health.
Steiner said Island Health also will be increase access to its online patient portal. This will allow patients to schedule appointments, pre-register and add insurance information online, which will make the check-in process more efficient.
The patient portal also will host telehealth visits, more patient education and a messaging system to contact providers with questions.
“The patient portal updates are planned to be complete by the end of summer,” Steiner said.
Steiner said once these projects are complete, Island Health will work to streamline the process of doctors providing referrals to specialists.
– Reporter Briana Alzola contributed to this report.
