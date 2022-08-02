Island Health is now one of only 427 hospitals in the nation and only eight hospitals in Washington to receive a five-star hospital rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
This is the highest distinction awarded by the federal agency, only given to less than 14% of the 3,093 hospitals rated across the country.
This is the first time Island Health has earned the rating, which is based on 47 quality measures reported to Medicare. Those measures are split into five categories, which are mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care.
Island Health has been focused on improving quality of care for patients here, CEO Elise Cutter said. That dedication, mixed with an “amazing health care team,” led to the new rating, she said.
“Our team delivers,” Cutter said. “We want to make sure the patient’s experience is a positive one, even when people are here because they don’t feel well. Our team focuses on the patient.”
A team of leaders helped work with Island Health employees to go through a series of initiatives that focused on providing quality care. That collaboration within the organization is what led to this five-star rating, she said.
Cutter said she is grateful every day to be working with this “amazing team.”
“They were named a five-star hospital during a pandemic and in the middle of a labor shortage,” she said. “That speaks to the dedication and perseverance of the team here. I couldn’t be more proud to work with them.”
Island Health also received other awards, including the Outstanding Patient Experience Award in June 2022, the 100 Best Orthopedic Surgery Award in 2021 and Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital designation in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.