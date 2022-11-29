Rising COVID-19 and flu cases are combining with a high number of RSV cases to put a strain on Skagit County hospitals.
With three respiratory illnesses surging, county residents need to be especially careful, said Dr. Connie Davis, chief medical officer with Skagit Regional Health.
“If folks are immunocompromised, they need to take caution and be careful where they’re going,” she said.
Island Health is seeing a high volume of patients in its emergency department, including a higher number of COVID-19 patients than in recent months, hospital Chief Medical Officer Jason Hogge said in an email.
In a normal year, infants are exposed early on to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, and will usually get mildly ill, Davis said.
But after years of masking and social distancing, these young children were never exposed to the virus, Davis said. With more vulnerable kids, the virus is spreading faster than normal.
“It all has to do with exposure to pathogens that people had not seen the last couple years,” she said.
RSV can be a serious concern for people of any age, but “babies less than 2 years of age are particularly at risk,” she said.
Sarah Hinman, interim director of Skagit County Public Health, said pediatric intensive care beds have been 80% to 100% full in the region, largely due to RSV.
About one in five patients tested at Island Health in the past two weeks, about 20% have tested positive for RSV, Hogge said.
Typically, the hospital sends pediatric patients to a more specialized hospital. But if bed shortages continue in the region, Island Hospital will keep such patients, he said in an email.
"Fortunately we have been able to treat the pediatric patients and discharge them home or find placement for those patients who have needed a higher level of care," he wrote.
The hospital is preparing for more cases, Hogge said.
It purchased additional heated, high-flow oxygen equipment and trained its respiratory therapists, and is preparing to use equipment purchased during the pandemic for non-invasive care for infants and children.
Davis said a vaccine for RSV is making its way through clinical trials.
Until it’s determined to be safe, the best ways to prevent spread are the same as with other respiratory illnesses — to wash your hands thoroughly, cover your mouth when you cough, and stay home when you’re sick, she said.
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at pharmacies, and county programs exist to help seniors and the homebound get vaccinated, Hinman said.
Only 22% of eligible people ages 5 and older have gotten the most recent bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, she said. The Department of Health encouraged everyone who is eligible to get vaccines for both COVID-19 and for influenza.
More information on RSV and other illnesses is available from the American Academy of Pediatrics at healthychildren.org.
– Reporter Briana Alzola contributed to this report.
