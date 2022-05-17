Changes and improvements are coming at Island Health, all of which should make a difference for patients, CEO Elise Cutter said last week.
Administrators are working through a facility plan that outlines hospital needs and possible improvements, she said.
The last strategic plan was completed in 2013, and more work is needed, Cutter said at the May 11 hospital board meeting.
“A lot has changed since then,” she said. “It’s time for us to roll up our sleeves and really think about strategic vision for our organization.”
The board approved the strategic plan at its meeting, but big projects will need separate board approval.
The administration identified several projects, including expansion of specialty clinics, relocation of the helipad, expansion of primary care and more technology in the surgical department.
If done one at a time, these projects should take a decade or so, Cutter said.
The plan also talks about utilizing existing hospital space, Cutter said.
The goal is to create a clear flow in the facilities, with solid wayfinding to ensure anyone who walks into the hospital or its clinics can easily find their way around.
Things like color-coded chairs in waiting areas that specify that area’s purpose will help everyone find their way easier, Cutter said. Painting and floor color changes can also help and give the hospital a more updated look, she said.
Cutter called the areas of the hospital either “on-stage” or “off-stage.” On-stage areas are those that are specifically used by patients. Off-stage areas, more to the core of the building and perhaps a little harder to get to for patients, will be used for employees and employee support.
The easier it is for people to use the hospital and its clinics, the better for them, Cutter said.
“We are always looking at it from a patient perspective,” she said.
The strategic plan also looks at things like space for surgical growth and improvement in technology. Additional surgical space could allow for more services in Anacortes that offer an alternative to patients having to travel elsewhere, Cutter said.
The biggest change that people will notice, at least for now, is the proposed moving of the helicopter pad from the 24th Street parking lot to the roof. That will open up the lot for more parking and future expansion.
That project also comes with safety improvements for both patients and staff at the emergency department. Right now, many patients enter through the emergency department to visit other parts of the hospital.
That needs to change, Cutter said.
Having non-emergency patients come through the main entrance on the 24th Street side is better for overall patient care and security in the emergency department, she said. It also keeps sicker patients away from healthier ones.
With the plan in place, the staff should revisit it yearly to track progress, Cutter said.
“We can’t set goals and create action plans if we don’t have a set vision,” she said.
