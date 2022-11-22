Two new doctors recently joined the team at Island Health.
Perry Burrus III is a doctor at Island Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine.
He has 28 years of experience and earned his M.D. from Medical College of Georgia.
Burrus comes to Anacortes from South Carolina, where he worked in wound care.
His most recent work was in Greenville, South Carolina, practicing wound care at St. Francis Eastside.
In addition to wound care and wound prevention, Burrus is interested in the effects of nutrition and exercise on outcomes, according to Island Health.
“We are excited to have Dr. Burrus join our Wound Care team. It’s such a crucial part of health care that offers impressive results with customized treatment plans,” Island Health CEO Elise Cutter said in a press release.
Jeffrey Krause is a new doctor with Island Sports and Spine Clinic. He will focus on "nonsurgical, minimally-invasive, chronic pain options," according to a press release.
Krause worked most recently in interventional pain management in Vermont and has an anesthesiology background. He has worked in several places, including Washington state, Colorado and New Hampshire.
Krause graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine.
“My goal is to implement the latest nonsurgical, minimally invasive techniques to provide whole health, medical management and interventions that will give my patients lasting pain relief," he said in the press release. "My favorite part of the job is fostering long-term relationships while serving as a guide in my patients’ pain management recovery."
His arrival means more access at the clinic, Chief Medical Officer Jason Hogge said.
“Adding Dr. Krause to our team will increase access to care in this clinic, and we couldn’t be happier. His experience and philosophy align perfectly with Island Health’s courageous care model,” Hogge said in the release.
