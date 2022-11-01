New doctors recently joined the staff at Island Health.
Sara Weeks is a new family medicine provider at Island Primary Care – 24th Street.
Her doctorate degree in osteopathic medicine is from the University of New England. She also Osteopathic Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine fellowship in Colorado, specializing in prenatal, postpartum and neonatal treatments.
Weeks great up on Whidbey Island.
“I love family medicine because I’m able to draw on evidence across multiple disciplines to provide continuity of care from birth through end of life,” she said in a statement from Island Health. “I strive to be present with my patients to help them understand the bigger picture when coordination of additional care is necessary.”
Ali Salari, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, is also at Island Primary Care – 24th Street. He has worked as a family medicine physician in Utah for almost 15 years and served as the Medical Director of a health center there for 10 years. He graduated from the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University.
He is interested in family medicine, as well as diabetes care, hypertension, heart failure, preventative healthcare and sports medicine, according to a press release from Island Hospital.
“I encourage my patients to work toward our collective goals in their health journey,” Salari said in the release. “What I enjoy most is partnering with them to achieve positive outcomes.”
To schedule an appointment with Weeks or Salari, call 360-293-3101.
