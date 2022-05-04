ANACORTES — The Island Health helicopter pad may be moving soon, and a plan for a separate community wellness center has been nixed for now, Island Health CEO Elise Cutter said this week.
The helicopter pad in the parking lot off of 24th Street takes up much-needed space and makes access to some parts of the building, like the lab, medical records and community relations, difficult to access, she said.
The plan is to move the helicopter pad to the hospital’s roof. That plan was started a few years ago, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moving it will take money, and the project depends on congressionally directed spending. The money was promised before the pandemic, but it seemed like the plan might fall through with pandemic disruptions, Cutter said.
In March, hospital leaders found out that U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, was able to get the funding, Cutter said. Island Health will receive $2.5 million to help pay for the project.
The money will go to relocate the helicopter pad and make some safety and security improvements at the Emergency Department, Cutter said.
Cantwell has shown that she understands the struggles at rural and remote health care facilities, like Island Health, Cutter said.
“We appreciate her leadership and partnership on this project,” she said.
A hover test, where the helicopter must hover over the roof, is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, May 15. The test should take about 20 minutes, she said. After the test and a structural analysis, Island Health will know more about when the move could happen.
The changes are part of the strategic facilities plan that Island Health administrators will present to the Board of Commissioners at noon Wednesday, May 11.
To create the plan, an internal committee went over the hospital square foot by square foot to make sure all facility spaces are being used to their fullest potential, Cutter said. They looked for under-utilized spaces and others that are overcrowded.
From that, they will make recommendations on improvements, with the goal of improving flow within the building for staff and a better patient experience, she said.
Meanwhile, plans have changed on establishing a separate community Health and Wellness Center for Island Health. The building was going to be across Commercial Avenue from the hospital.
As Island Health moved forward with the project, it found some issues that meant converting the existing building for the intended use would double the cost of the project.
It was too much, Cutter said.
“I am committed to using Island Health resources in a fiscally responsible way,” she said.
The building’s owner worked closely with Island Health, but it just didn’t work out, so both parties agreed to terminate the lease, Cutter said.
Though the Health and Wellness Center is not happening for now, programs intended for the center, such as low- or no-cost classes and low- or no-cost health screenings, will still be offered at current hospital facilities. Island Health has hired a health education specialist to focus on educating the community on many aspects of health.
It is also enhancing its diabetes education program so that diabetes will be detected and treated earlier, Cutter said.
A lot of good is happening even without a separate physical building, she said.
Last year, the Island Hospital Foundation raised money for the project to renovate and establish the new Health and Wellness Center. After it became clear that it wouldn’t work, Cutter and foundation Director Janie Crane called the donors and volunteers who raised the money to explain to them what happened and ask whether they wanted a refund or to redirect their donations.
Many redesignated their donations to another cause at Island Health, Cutter said. Some are going toward diabetes screening and community education.
“We are so grateful for the supportive community we have here in Anacortes,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.