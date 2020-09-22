Island Hospital is continuing to push for physician recruitment and replacing some of its leadership team.
Dr. Stephen Horras is the newest family medicine doctor at Fidalgo Medical Associates.
Horras, who started earlier this month, recently moved here with his family from Montana.
Horras said he was in the Air Force when he decided he wanted to become a doctor. He attended a medical acupuncture training and learned to provide the Western medicine style of acupuncture.
The hospital also recently added some new members to its senior leadership team.
Carol Northup is the hospital’s new chief nursing officer. She will join the team next month, coming here from Southport, North Carolina. Northup has more than 22 years of nursing and leadership experience.
The hospital’s new marketing and communications director is Laura Moroney.
