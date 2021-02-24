Island Hospital and nurses hopeful for agreement on contract

The seventh bargaining session over Zoom will be on Thursday, and both sides have said they are hopeful to reach agreement soon. Bargaining began as their three-year contract expired in October.
The two biggest items on the table are a pay increase to make wages more competitive and benefits for dependents, said Stefanie Meyer, treasurer for the Island Hospital branch of the Washington State Nurses Association and a negotiator on the team.
Meyer noted that nurses’ wages are 8-10 percent lower at Island than competing hospitals.
“We give fabulous care at Island Hospital,” Meyer said. “We want to keep Island Hospital as great as it historically has been.”
Laura Moroney, Island Hospital spokesperson, said the administration looks forward to getting to a final agreement.
