Island Hospital bracing for COVID-19 surge

The disaster tent is up again in front of Island Hospital, and though the patient caseload is still well within a manageable range, the hospital is preparing for a spike of COVID-19 cases that could stress resources.
Countywide, the number increased by 191 in the first six days of December (the latest data available), compared to 105 in the first six days of November.
Skagit County Public Health data shows a rapid increase in cases recently. The county hit the 1,000-case mark in August, six months after the virus was detected here. It doubled that in just three months, with more than 2,000 cases in late November. With December at nearly 200 cases in six days, it’s possible that the total could triple in this month alone.
As of Tuesday morning, Island Hospital had three patients admitted with COVID-19, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said in an email. She said that 34 beds out of 43 were in use, a number that fluctuates daily. The number has reached the upper 30s in the past year, but so far that increase was due to surgeries and deliveries, not COVID-19, she said.
CEO Charles Hall noted in a phone interview Friday that numbers change constantly, so the two patients admitted one day with COVID-19 are not necessarily the same two the next day.
Skagit County has had 31 COVID-19 deaths since March.
Surge plan
Island Hospital has worked with health care leaders to come up with a scalable surge strategy.
The plan “helps us prevent the cancellation or rescheduling of non-urgent procedures,” Hall said.
The first phase is “decompressing the system,” and making use of new telemedicine features the hospital is rolling out.
The second is monitoring hospitals in the region to assure there is at least 20% capacity reserved for COVID-19 patients.
The third is to adjust surgical schedules and make case-by-case changes.
The fourth phase would mean cancellation of non-urgent procedures, which could occur by governor proclamation, an influx of COVID-19 patients or a staff outbreak reducing ability to continue services, Hall said.
“We are in phase one right now, knowing that we do have in-patient and ICU capacity,” Hall said.
To prepare for surge, the hospital set up its disaster tent again on Nov. 24 in front of the Emergency Department, as it did when the pandemic began. The tent offers additional space for patients if the hospital gets a surge and needs to separate COVID-19 patients from other patients.
The tent is also “to notify the community how serious the effects of this pandemic is having on our community,” Hall said.
The hospital has screening measures in place to watch for symptoms in staff.
Seven staff members have gotten sick with COVID-19, one of whom was positive in the last month. After an investigation, the staff members were determined to have contracted the disease outside of the hospital, Moroney wrote.
Hospital finances
The hospital was under budget in the second quarter, as many services were shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, but nearing the end of the year, the financial picture has improved, Hall said.
Over $2.2 million in donations made to the Island Hospital Foundation year-to-date helped ensure they have had enough PPE, funding for additional screening staff and a general COVID-19 relief fund, Hall said. Spending on PPE doubled in 2020, and the hospital anticipates a similar level continuing into 2021, Moroney said.
Hall said he believes the pandemic and necessary restrictions will continue into next year, but the arrival of the vaccine will have a positive impact.
Looking forward
Island Hospital completed an application to be a distributor of a COVID-19 vaccine early last week to provide vaccinations for both the staff and the public.
The timeline is unclear, as is which vaccine will be available or in what amount, Hall said.
For now, the focus is on what people can do to slow the spread.
“We know that a significant number of positive cases happen outside the household in a social condition,” Hall said.
While it appears people are doing a good job of wearing masks and keeping distance in public, he worries that too many people are bringing extended family, friends and neighbors into their homes for gatherings.
“It is more important than ever that we continue to socially distance, wear masks and make responsible, good decisions for the benefit of the entire community,” Hall said.
