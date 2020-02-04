Island Hospital ended 2019 on a positive note, bringing in almost $5 million more than it spent.
All financials are unaudited and subject to change as final numbers, reimbursements and payments come through, Hospital CFO Elise Cutter said at a board meeting last week.
In 2019, the nonprofit hospital brought in about $97.8 million in patient revenues and spent $97.6 million. It also brought in $4.6 million in other revenues (mostly from tax levies), meaning it ended the year with an excess of about $4.8 million, or about 5% of its total budget.
The hospital had previously set a goal to exceed expenses by 3%. In 2018, the hospital made 3.5% more than it spent.
“We couldn’t be happier with how we ended the year,” Cutter said.
Things are continuing to look up for 2020, she said.
“All the arrows are pointing in the right direction,” she said.
The focus moving forward will be on that pre-tax-income dollar amount, Cutter said. If the hospital can break even without tax income, then tax revenue can be invested in necessary improvements to the hospital and its services. The goal is to make sure the hospital is providing the best possible quality of care to the community, she said.
Overall, 2019 revenues were down almost 1% from the budget, but were higher than 2018 by 5%. Outpatient revenue, though, exceeded the budget by 0.5% and topped 2018 by 7.6%.
Expenses were under budget by 2.3%. Hospital leadership looked at ways to cut down on those expenses, helping the hospital continue to save money.
Supply costs, for example, were 3.4% over budget but were 6% lower than in 2018.
In 2019, there were the equivalent of 534 full-time employees at the hospital. That’s down from the 558 budgeted and the 551 in 2018. The hospital is looking to fill some positions.
From 2018 to 2019, there was an almost 8% decrease in inpatient admissions, including decreases in acute care and the ICU.
Hospital staff performed 424 infant deliveries in 2019, compared to 441 in 2018, a 4% decrease. However, deliveries should increase this year, due to a change in labor and delivery services at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Cutter said.
Doctors performed more surgeries at Island Hospital than in 2018. That is mostly due to two new surgeons at the hospital.
Hospital staff is also ramping up availability of colonoscopies, Cutter said. One of the biggest complaints from the community was a lack of colonoscopies at the hospital, meaning patients had to travel farther.
Emergency room visits were also by 2.6%, but the most significant growth came in the hospital’s clinics (for pain, wound care and sleep), which were up by almost 4%.
The hospital experienced growth in both Medicare and commercial payer dollars last year, with a decrease in Tricare and self-pay. Since Medicare and commercial payers make up more than 80% of the hospital’s income, it’s good to see those increasing, Cutter said.
Collection rates increased by 0.2%, which totaled $500,000 in additional revenue.
Moving forward, the hospital will focus on pre-tax income. That way all the capital payments from the hospital’s tax levies will go toward capital improvements and other ways to help the community, Cutter said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.