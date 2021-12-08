ANACORTES — About half of the patients who come into Island Hospital’s walk-in clinic these days are there with COVID-19 symptoms and questions, hospital Access Tent Lead Ashley Heath said.
The staff is prepared for that. It’s what they do. The other challenges have been tougher.
Beyond medical care, staff members are trying to dispel myths about the virus and vaccine.
Unvaccinated people are still coming in who are absolutely shocked when they test positive for COVID-19. Some are very certain that COVID-19 is fake.
Heath has even been accused of attempting to install a microchip as she tested a patient.
The extra challenges are combined with a continued staffing shortage.
“The fatigue is getting to us,” Heath said.
Island Hospital Chief Medical Officer Jason Hogge said seeing ill people come in every day can be hard on staff morale.
“We continue to take care of people who are very ill that haven’t been vaccinated,” he said. “It hurts your heart a little bit to see that happen.”
It’s been difficult trying to convince some people about the realities of COVID-19.
“The vaccine does work,” Hogge said. “We see it every day in our hospital.”
Staffing issues
There are staffing shortages across the nation right now, and Island Hospital feels the impact.
There are now 111 open positions at the hospital and 750 employees, spokesperson Laura Moroney said.
Staff members continue to provide excellent care to patients, but the pandemic is taking a toll, Hogge said.
There is also the issue of space.
When a patient has a serious problem, the hospital staff can use a state-implemented hotline to find a place to send that patient to receive care. Sometimes, though, there are no ICU beds available due to the COVID-19 patient load, Hogge said. That means other people who need care for any number of reasons can’t get it immediately.
As of Monday, 24 of the hospital’s 43 beds were taken.
New issues, same advice
Younger people are getting sick with COVID-19, with a recent swell of patients from age 20 to 34, Hogge said. These patients aren’t always hospitalized, but they are getting sick, he said.
Kids are five times more likely to get COVID-19 if they are unvaccinated, he said, citing data from the Department of Health.
Island Hospital is planning more pediatric vaccine clinics. Meanwhile, staff is keeping an eye on the omicron variant, which is now present in Washington.
“We anticipate it will be in our county before too long,” Moroney said.
So far, the advice with this new variant is the same as other versions of the virus — try to avoid it with the help of vaccines and masks.
Gov. Jay Inslee this week released a statement on the new variant.
“We knew this day was inevitable, but the good news is we have more tools at our disposal to fight the virus than at any previous point in the pandemic, and we must continue to protect ourselves and our communities,” he said. “There is still much to learn about this variant as scientists around the world continue to study it.”
Access tent
The access tent just outside of the hospital remains open, but offers a drive-through testing option for only some patients — those with symptoms or who need testing before a procedure or operation. Access is limited because demand is high — so much so that the tent could be open 12 days a week and not get to everyone who wants a test, Hogge said.
Right now, staff in the tent see about 30 patients on each of the three days they are open. They have help on those days from Steve Monrad, the community paramedic with the Anacortes Fire Department. His help gives some of the staff time to work in the Walk-in Clinic, Heath said.
“He has been such a blessing for me personally and for the rest of the staff,” she said.
The access tent team is fully geared up in masks, face shields and protective gear, so they might look a little scary to kids, Heath said. The testing process itself only takes a few minutes, and results are usually available by the end of the day.
During nice weather, the open-air tent is pleasant and has a great view. During the winter months, though, it’s cold and wet.
Team members wear jackets that heat up, but their hands are always cold.
“They haven’t invented fur-lined exam gloves yet,” Heath said.
